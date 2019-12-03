Parkway Central's Brooke Hilton (22) shoots over Parkway North's Aliyah Williams during a girls basketball game in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parkway North High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Brooke Hilton gets behind the Parkway North defense for a short shot during a girls basketball game in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parkway North High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Brooke Hilton draws a foul as she puts up a shot against Parkway North's Ali Jordan during a girls basketball game in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parkway North High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Brooke Hilton (22) is fouled as she shoots by Parkway North's Mackenzie Rhodes during a girls basketball game in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parkway North High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Brooke Hilton (22) shoots over Parkway North's Aliyah Williams during a girls basketball game in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parkway North High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Brooke Hilton gets behind the Parkway North defense for a short shot during a girls basketball game in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parkway North High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Brooke Hilton draws a foul as she puts up a shot against Parkway North's Ali Jordan during a girls basketball game in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parkway North High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway Central's Brooke Hilton (22) is fouled as she shoots by Parkway North's Mackenzie Rhodes during a girls basketball game in the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Parkway North High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Brooke Hilton helped fill a gap Tuesday for the Parkway Central girls basketball team.
The 5-foot-11 senior guard’s efforts sparked the Colts to a 49-42 victory at Parkway North as part of the Gerald Linneman Memorial Tipoff Classic.
Hilton scored nine of her 15 points in the second quarter — she shared team-high honors with Jayla Kelly, who also had 15 — as the Colts built a commanding 31-14 halftime lead despite senior post Claudia Cooke battling foul trouble.
“I feel like we were limited on opportunities early with Claudia being in foul trouble,” Hilton said. “I'm glad that Jayla and I were able to work together and get some buckets in. I was able to penetrate to the basket more.”
Hilton, Kelly and Cooke all finished with double-doubles as Parkway Central (2-0, No. 1 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools girls basketball rankings) earned a fourth consecutive victory against Parkway North (1-1, No. 10 LS).
Kelly, a Mizzou signee, added 13 rebounds to her 15 points, while Cooke had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Hilton had 11 rebounds.
All three were key contributors last season as Parkway Central finished third in the Class 5 state tournament.
From knocking down shots to using her size at guard to earn putbacks, Hilton proved a handful.
“Brooke's that kid who has the potential to be on a whole other level,” Colts coach Brian Guilfoyle said. “I really believe she might be a Division I basketball player, if she really wanted to be one. She controlled the tempo, handled the ball well and she got it to our post players.”
The Vikings were outrebounded 53-24 as a team but hung tough.
Senior guard Mackenzie Rhodes scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half as Parkway North stayed within striking distance.
The Vikings also got eight points and six rebounds from sophomore guard Aliyah Williams.
“I thought our kids battled on a night where we shot poorly,” Parkway North coach Brett Katz said. “Mackenzie kept us in it with her play, we're going to need that from her as we get into our season.”
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Parkway North vs. Parkway Central girls basketball
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.