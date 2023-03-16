SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Briana Hoffmann-Collins never knew the view from the sidelines could be so enlightening.

The Vashon High senior had to sit out last season after two highly successful years at Hancock.

Forced into ineligibility due to the transfer, Hoffmann-Collins used the time off to get to know her new teammates.

"I wanted to play but couldn't," she said. "I just worked hard, so I would be ready when they needed me."

That time was Thursday.

And yes, Hoffmann-Collins was more than ready.

The 5-foot-9-inch guard scored 10 points — including a pair of dagger-like 3-pointers in the third quarter — to help the Wolverines to a 55-40 win over Southern Boone County in a Class 4 girls basketball state semifinal at JQH Arena.

Vashon (26-5) will face St. Joseph Benton (27-3) in the state championship at 4 p.m. on Friday on the Missouri State University campus.

The Wolverines, who have won 10 in a row and 16 of their last 17, will be playing in the title tilt for the first time in program history. They finished third two seasons ago in their initial state tournament appearance.

Hoffmann-Collins, who averaged 30.4 points per game during one season at Hancock, triggered a 19-point outburst in the third period that helped her team take control. She also led a defensive charge that forced the Eagles (21-10) into a season-high 16 turnovers.

"Today, what Bri did defensively, was the best I've seen her play all year," Vashon coach John Albert said. "She's one of our best shooters and she knows what her job is. If she's open, don't think about it, just catch and shoot."

Hoffmann-Collins triggered a 17-7 blitz with back-to-back triples in a span of 29 seconds midway through the third quarter. The outburst turned a tenuous five-point lead into a comfortable 43-28 cushion.

The two biggest shots of the night came from different corners of the 3-point line. Hoffmann-Collins then closed out the salvo with a nifty stick-back from close range.

"That's who Bri is, she's our shooter," said Vashon junior Ja'Nyla Bush, who paced the attack with 16 points. "She came out in the (second) half and did what she had to do."

Bush also had a 3-pointer in the tell-tale third-period blitz.

Junior Chantrel Clayton added 15 points to the winning attack. Senior Rayvin Jones chipped in with seven points and five rebounds. Jones, who averages 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds, passed her season average in both categories in the game's opening 6 minutes and 54 seconds.

While Bush and Clayton handled the majority of the scoring load, it was the contributions from Hoffmann-Collins and Jones that made the difference.

"Overall, we played well," Albert said.

Vashon used an aggressive, swarming defense to overcome a height disadvantage.

Southern Boone pounded the glass behind 6-footer Paige Morse and Emilee DeHaas, who stands 5-10. DeHaas had 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

But Vashon, with only one starter bigger than 5-9, used its pressure defense to speed up the Eagles in the second half.

"Hitting threes, that's what helped us pull away," Clayton said.

Vashon closed the first quarter on a 7-0 outburst to take the lead for good. Jones canned a 3-pointer and Clayton converted on a driving layup to close the run.

Southern Boone climbed to within 26-19 at the break before Morse scored the first basket of the third quarter to tighten the score.

Clayton started the game-changing run with a steal and layup before Hoffmann-Collins drilled her two triples.

"They came out in the third quarter and they hit shots," Southern Boone coach Damon Wren said. "Like good teams do."

Vashon pumped the lead to 16 points late in the third period and kept the pressure on the rest of the way.

The players attended the Vashon boys game earlier in the day and they used the Wolverines' 49-45 semifinal win over Tolton as motivation for their contest, which began at 6 p.m.

Albert was pleased with the way his team reacted under the bright lights.

"Like I told them before the game, you're playing for something bigger than yourself. You're playing for a community, you're playing for a city," Albert said. "You have everyone supporting you. So relish the moment and let's go win the big one."

The championship contest will feature two of the hottest teams in the state. Benton has won 15 in a row and 19 of 20.

Missouri Class 4 state semifinal: Vashon 55, Southern Boone 40