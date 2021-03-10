Holt falls short in sectional loss to Rock Bridge

WENTZVILLE — After struggling to score just 13 points in the first half Wednesday, the Holt girls basketball team came out of the halftime locker room firing with a trio of 3-pointers to get its deficit down to three points and seize the momentum.
“We just felt the energy in the crowd,” Indians senior forward Mya Robinson said.
Unfortunately for the Indians, they would score just two more points over the final 12 minutes, 53 seconds of the game and fell to Rock Bridge 46-24 in a Class 6 sectional game at Holt.
“We struggled a little bit,” Holt coach Justin Wilmes said. “We got out of our attacking mentality early in the first half and that's when they kind of went on their run. Kudos to them. They scouted us well.”
The Indians, who are the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings and the No. 10 team in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 6 poll, saw a 10-game winning streak come to a halt and fell for just the second time in the last 23 games to finish a highly successful season at 22-3.
“I'm proud of the girls and everything we accomplished this year – 22-3, (GAC South) conference co-champs, district champs. This group is fantastic,” Wilmes said. “(The seniors and I) actually came in together, so it's been fun to be with this group and see them grow in four years. All the time and effort that they put into the gym paid off with a successful senior season like this.”
Rock Bridge (21-4), ranked fourth in the MBCA Class 6 poll, advances to host No. 1 Incarnate Word (26-0) in a Class 6 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Red Knights have won 36 straight games, including an 81-34 pounding of Francis Howell Central in Wednesday's sectional.
“They're a great team,” Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said. “We'll start putting our work together. We're one game at a time, so we'll do a crash course on Incarnate tonight and get ready.”
Rock Bridge jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead just over a minute into the game Wednesday, but Holt answered with seven straight points in a span of 1:35 to take a two-point lead. The Bruins then tallied nine of the final 11 points of the first quarter, capped by Nina Maddox's putback with just two seconds left to lead 14-9.
The first quarter featured an unusual zero fouls called. The first foul of the game wasn't called until 1:13 had elapsed in the second quarter.
The Rock Bridge run continued into the low-scoring second quarter as Averi Kroenke scored the first five points of the stanza to give the Bruins a 19-9 lead.
Kroenke had a team-high 13 points for Rock Bridge, while Mary Primus scored nine points and Kate Linnemeyer added eight points.
“We were really trying to get the ball out of Kroenke's hands and double 33 (6-foot-4 Kyrah Brodie), so kudos to the other three girls on the court,” Wilmes said. “Twenty-two (Linnemeyer) stepped up and hit threes. Twenty-four (Haylie Sims) hit some threes. Eleven (Primus) hit a three. We were trying to really funnel it out of their hands and other girls made shots, so that was a big difference.”
No one else scored in the quarter until Robinson's basket with 2:12 left before halftime, at which time Rock Bridge enjoyed a 22-13 advantage.
Sydney Reddin knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Robinson added her sixth make from long distance this season as part of a 9-3 Holt run to start the second half that got the Indians to within three at 25-22 and forced Nagel to call a timeout just over three minutes in.
After the timeout, Linnemeyer canned a three from the corner, Kroenke knocked down a jumper and Christina Maltsberger came off the bench to drain a trey to push the Bruins lead to 33-22.
“We thought we'd have to weather some storms and we did there in the third quarter,” Nagel said. “I was proud of how our kids responded. We got a score, a stop and a score and got right back to where we wanted to be.”
Robinson scored on a scoop shot with 2:12 left in the third quarter that cut it to 33-24, but little did anybody know at that point that would be the Indians' final points of the night.
Rock Bridge scored the final five points of the third and outscored Holt 13-0 in the final quarter to pull away for the 22-point victory.
“Holt's a really good team. We knew that they were going to go on a run, and we just knew when that happened we would have to put a stop to it and really focus on ourselves,” Kroenke said. “I'm super proud of our defense. We hang our hat on defense and defense leads into offense. If we're getting stops, if we're getting steals, if we're getting rebounds, that makes our offense work better.”
Robinson was the only Holt player to score in double figures with 11 points. Fellow senior Jaliyah Green, the team's leading scorer this season at 17.4 points per game coming in, was held to a season-low two points on a pair of free throws.
“Jaliyah (and I) have been playing here since we were freshmen,” Robinson said. “We've been here every morning shooting and more girls started coming and that's why we were able to do what we did this season. Nobody thought we were going (22-3), but we came out and showed what we could do.”