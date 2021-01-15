Holt holds off Fort Zumwalt West

WENTZVILLE — Jaliyah Green knows the Holt girls basketball team is going to have to circle the wagons tighter than ever.
That’s because Holt senior forward Sydni Scott recently was lost for the season with an ACL injury she suffered while competing for Holt's girls wrestling team.
“We had to rotate some players in to play the post even though some of us don’t play there usually, like myself,” Green said. “I think we adjusted and boxed out well. We’re sad about it, but we’re going to have to still go out and do it to achieve the goals we want to achieve.”
Holt managed to escape Friday in for a 42-39 victory against Fort Zumwalt West in a Gateway Athletic Conference South Division game.
Holt (12-1 overall, 3-0 conference) led 28-14 at halftime, but Zumwalt West (6-4, 0-2) hung around until the end.
“I think we relaxed a little bit and we gave them a few more drives and a few more offensive rebounds,” Holt coach Justin Wilmes said. “The big thing is that we didn’t hit our free throws. We gave them an opportunity to get back into the game and that’s something we talked about and that we have to fix.”
Holt, which won its 11th game in a row, made just 6 of 13 free throws. That included a 1-of-6 showing in the fourth quarter.
Green led Holt with 19 points and senior guard Nysa Gilchrist added seven.
“We know we have things we have to work on, those free throws are important,” Green said. “It feels great to win but we know we can do better.”
Senior forward Madison Weydert led Zumwalt West with 15 points and senior guard Ari Jones added six points.
“I’m proud of the effort, they didn’t quit, we just ran out of time," Jaguars coach Chad Towers said. “We’ve been allowing aggressive teams to dictate tempo to us and we played more aggressive in the second half. They imposed their will on us in the first half but I’m really proud of what we did in the second half. We just ran out of time.”