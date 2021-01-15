Holt holds off Fort Zumwalt West

WENTZVILLE — Jaliyah Green knows the Holt girls basketball team is going to have to circle the wagons tighter than ever.

That’s because Holt senior forward Sydni Scott recently was lost for the season with an ACL injury she suffered while competing for Holt's girls wrestling team.

“We had to rotate some players in to play the post even though some of us don’t play there usually, like myself,” Green said. “I think we adjusted and boxed out well. We’re sad about it, but we’re going to have to still go out and do it to achieve the goals we want to achieve.”

Holt managed to escape Friday in for a 42-39 victory against Fort Zumwalt West in a Gateway Athletic Conference South Division game.

Holt (12-1 overall, 3-0 conference) led 28-14 at halftime, but Zumwalt West (6-4, 0-2) hung around until the end.

“I think we relaxed a little bit and we gave them a few more drives and a few more offensive rebounds,” Holt coach Justin Wilmes said. “The big thing is that we didn’t hit our free throws. We gave them an opportunity to get back into the game and that’s something we talked about and that we have to fix.”