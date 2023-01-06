Horton steps up to lead Pattonville into Westminster Shootout final

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kennedy Horton didn't have to go through an initiation process.

The Pattonville sophomore did not even have to introduce herself to her new teammates after transferring from Brentwood High last fall.

"They all knew who I was," Horton said.

The Pirates opponents are also finding out about Horton — the hard way.

Horton scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Pirates past Westminster 56-51 on Friday in the semifinal round of the Westminster Shootout in the shadow of I-64.

Pattonville (7-1), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, will meet either Francis Howell Central or Cor Jesu in the championship game of the seven-team affair at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Pirates' only loss this season was a 65-32 setback to Incarnate Word Academy, which carried a 78-game winning streak into the this weekend.

Pattonville is clicking on all cylinders, thanks in part to Horton, who has fit in well in her new environs.

"I love it here," Horton said. "The coaches, my teammates, everything is great."

The 6-foot Horton is thriving in a new role that has her concentrating more on the defense.

The Pirates are led by senior standout Jasmine Gray, who averages 13.6 points per game. That leaves Horton as the No. 2 or No. 3 option on offense.

"It's fun to have so many good players around me," Horton said.

Horton was a one-person wrecking crew at Brentwood. She averaged 21.6 and went for 34 points in one contest and 30 in another.

But her family moved into the Pattonville district over the summer, giving Horton a new set of teammates and a more competitive schedule.

"She's super talented, she can play all over the floor," Pattonville coach Don Boyce said. "She stepped up big for us tonight, thank goodness."

Horton took over the go-to role at the perfect time.

Gray was saddled with foul trouble and finished with six just points - two over the last three quarters.

Enter Horton, who did an excellent job of picking up the slack.

"It's about sisterhood," Pattonville sophomore guard Kodie Gordon. "We're there for each other."

Gordon, who averages 4.7 points per game, came off the bench to score 10. She tallied seven points in a span of 2 minutes and 23 seconds late in the third quarter to break the game open.

"We starting clicking on defense and that led to some easy baskets," Gordon said.

Pattonville beat Westminster 47-35 in the opening round of Visitation Christmas Tournament on Dec. 23.

But the rematch was much different.

The Wildcats (5-4), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, took a 24-22 lead early in the third quarter.

"We gave them a game, not like the last time," Westminster coach Kat Martin said. "A few tough turnovers and a couple possessions of not scoring was the difference in the game.

Westminster senior Julia Coleman led her team with 20 points. Freshman Addie Kane added 19 points.

Pattonville went on a 14-8 tear over the final 5:31 of the third quarter to take a 36-32 lead. Horton got the ball rolling with a turn-around jumper from the lane. Gordon followed with a 3-pointer and then recorded a steal and layup for a 32-26 lead. Zoe Newland also chipped in with a long range bomb.

Sophomore Hannah Fenton canned a 3-pointer to push the advantage to 54-44 with 2:31 remaining.

The hosts made a late push behind 10 successive points from Coleman, who is headed to Texas State University.

But Gray sank two free throws with 21 ticks on the clock to seal the win.

"It wasn't perfect, but in the second half we picked it up and started showing some improvement," Boyce. "That's what we're looking for."

Westminster Shootout, semifinal: Pattonville 56, Westminster 51