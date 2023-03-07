ST. PETERS — Jordan Speiser and her Lutheran St. Charles teammates wanted to come out strong from the opening tip Tuesday night.

They definitely did just that — and then some.

All five starters contributed to a blistering 18-0 run to start the game and the Cougars never looked back in a 58-33 win over Fort Zumwalt South in the Class 5 District 4 girls basketball championship at South's Brad Hill Memorial Gymnasium.

“We had a lot of energy, everyone was firing on all cylinders and we just kept going and knew we couldn't stop because they're a good team,” said Speiser, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard. “We are much more mature this year. We came out and we knew what we had to and we just got it done.”

After falling to MICDS in the district semifinals last season, Lutheran St. Charles (24-5) is back in the district championship winner's seat in its third different class in as many titles following district wins in Class 3 in 2020 and Class 4 in 2021.

“It feels great,” Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said. “I'm just proud of our kids. They've been preparing for this moment all year and it was something that they wanted, especially the way last season ended. They came out ready to go.”

Zumwalt South (21-8) couldn't overcome the big hole it dug itself early and lost for just the second time in its final 10 games this season.

“That's what good teams are gonna do,” Bulldogs coach Melanie Schmit said. “They're going to get you in a hole and then it's going to be hard to dig out.”

Speiser poured in 18 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Cougars, who are the No. 6 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings.

Senior forward Megan Aulbert scored 12 points, sophomore guard Chloe Reed added nine points and freshman guard Kyrii Franklin and junior guard Ally Auringer contributed eight points apiece for Lutheran, which played just six players until the final two minutes.

“It's great because it makes the defense relax since it's hard to guard all of us at once, especially when people are shooting good,” said Aulbert, a Tennessee Tech signee and the Cougars' only senior starter.

The Bulldogs have just eight players on their roster and the team's lone seniors, forward Mariah Dallas and guard Bryn Pawlik, led the way in their final game in a South uniform with 14 points each.

“Losing them is gonna be really tough. They are all of our scoring,” Schmit said. “Mariah's numbers from her freshman year to now have just kept increasing and she is our heart and soul. Bryn is just really athletic and can accelerate to the basket, and when the two of them really get going, it's really hard to stop.”

Speiser got the game started with a free throw, Franklin followed with a 3-pointer and Aulbert, Auringer and Reed dropped in baskets to have the first 10 points of the Cougars' 18-0 opening salvo come from each starter.

“We tell them all the time they're hard to guard because we can hit from different areas,” Luttschwager said. “Any night could be anybody's night. They all came out relaxed and loose and, when they're all hitting, it's really fun.”

Schmit burned three of her five allotted timeouts during the opening surge. She called one when it was 6-0, another when it got to 12-0 and the third one after Speiser's step-back triple made it 18-0.

“And I was about to ready call No. 4,” Schmit said. “But, I thought maybe I should save one.”

Lutheran went into halftime with a 35-16 lead and still held that 19-point advantage at 42-23 after three quarters. Aulbert said the Cougars did not want to get too comfortable with their sizable early lead.

“Coach kept on us to try and not let the lead slip,” she said. “We knew what we wanted to accomplish and we tried to keep our foot on the throttle.”

The first quarter ended 22-5 in Lutheran's favor, but South was able to right its ship over the next two quarters to the tune of just a 13-11 disadvantage in the second quarter and an even 7-7 in the third.

“They kind of calmed themselves down and I'm just so proud that they kept fighting,” Schmit said. “We were really excited to play tonight and I think that got us a little bit early, but after that I thought we played pretty even.”

Lutheran will now square off against Whitfield (10-9) in a Class 5 quarterfinal game at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University with a state semifinal berth on the line.

The Warriors have advanced to the state semifinals each of the last three seasons, including winning it all in 2021 and knocking off the Cougars in the 2020 quarterfinals.

“We just know we've got to go put a hard week of work in and get it done,” Speiser said. “We've just got to come out like we did today on Saturday and get the job done to go to state.”

Class 5 District 4 championship: Lutheran St. Charles 58, Fort Zumwalt South 33