Hudson picks up where she left off in leading Metro's offense

After averaging 10.3 points for Metro as the Panthers finished 18-12, Glasscock said that Hudson’s role will change.

If Monday is any indication, the 5-foot-6 Hudson is fully ready to take on the mantle of scorer.

“She’s hit game-winning shots and made big plays,” Glasscock said. “She never has had to be the top scorer, we had other kids to do that. She’s always just done what we needed her to do most. Now, it’s her turn to score. She likes the ball in her hand and she likes to take the big shots and she’s super-aggressive.”

Glasscock said that he’s tried to rein Hudson in but he won’t fight it anymore.

“For the first couple of years, I was trying to harp at her to stay under control,” Glasscock said. “Now, I think I’m just going to let her play and do what she does best.”

Hudson, who is extremely vocal on the floor and also during her time on the bench Monday, said she knows just what being a vocal leader can mean to a team.

Especially a team that returns only a handful of players with experience.