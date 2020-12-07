Hudson picks up where she left off in leading Metro's offense

VALLEY PARK — Andrea Hudson has had 282 days to figure out what she was going to do for an encore.
A career-high 22 points in a district loss to Miller Career left the now-senior Metro guard chomping at the bit to get back on the court.
“I’ve been thinking about this season all year,” Hudson said. “Having a great (finish to the junior season) helped me move forward. I know I just want to put my heart into it and, for me, it’s all about using my emotion. I'm definitely not doing this by myself but when I get open looks, I’m going to take them.”
In the Panthers’ 58-34 win Monday at Valley Park in the season opener for both teams, Hudson got plenty of good looks and made the most of them.
She bettered her career high by pouring in 31 points, with 27 of those coming in the first half as the Panthers rolled to a 37-15 lead by halftime.
She scored five 2-pointers, six 3-pointers and was 4-of-7 from the free throw line.
Metro coach Gary Glasscock said it was special to see Hudson pick up right where she left off.
“That game against Miller last year was just something I knew she had in her,” Glasscock said. “She’s going to have to take over the team this year, she’s the next one in line. She knows she’s going to have to score and she just carried it over.”
After averaging 10.3 points for Metro as the Panthers finished 18-12, Glasscock said that Hudson’s role will change.
If Monday is any indication, the 5-foot-6 Hudson is fully ready to take on the mantle of scorer.
“She’s hit game-winning shots and made big plays,” Glasscock said. “She never has had to be the top scorer, we had other kids to do that. She’s always just done what we needed her to do most. Now, it’s her turn to score. She likes the ball in her hand and she likes to take the big shots and she’s super-aggressive.”
Glasscock said that he’s tried to rein Hudson in but he won’t fight it anymore.
“For the first couple of years, I was trying to harp at her to stay under control,” Glasscock said. “Now, I think I’m just going to let her play and do what she does best.”
Hudson, who is extremely vocal on the floor and also during her time on the bench Monday, said she knows just what being a vocal leader can mean to a team.
Especially a team that returns only a handful of players with experience.
“I think being vocal on the court is so important,” Hudson said. “You never know what’s going to come your way, but if you’re talking it just eases the mood. We’re all just trying to have a good time. Having somebody out there that’s just like ‘hey, I’m with you guys, I’m here’ can be so important.”
Hudson led the way for Metro while junior guard Anna Steck added 14 points and senior forward Rachel Jackson pitched in eight in the win.
Glasscock said that, while the start was solid, Hudson is going to want to do much more in order to catch the eye of college coaches.
“She wants to play college ball and she wants schools to notice that she can play,” Glasscock said. “That kid’s got a lot of spirit. That kid’s got a lot of fight. She’s always been a team player, ever since she was a freshman. She won’t back down from anything.”
While Valley Park fell, the Hawks did get a pair of nice contributions on offense as sophomore guard Jenna Prosser led the team with 16 points while senior guard Madison Maxwell added 13.
