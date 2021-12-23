Huge second half by Loden carries Mascoutah past Father McGivney

The 6-foot Loden gives the Indians a player to build around. She entered Thursday the game averaging 20.5 points and does a little bit of everything.

Loden made two 3-pointers to fuel Mascoutah’s 12-0 run to open the third quarter that gave it a 31-21 lead. She could also be seen diving for loose balls, feeding her teammates and grabbing rebounds.

Loden saved a ball from going out of bounds as the final seconds of the third quarter were ticking away. The play paid dividends when sophomore Tatum Maschhoff hit a short jumper at the buzzer to put the Indians ahead 41-28.

Loden opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play to make it 44-28. The lead swelled to 24 points in the final two minutes.

“Sophia is one of the best players in our (Mississippi Valley) conference,” Evans said. “She can take over a game. Our offense is built around her. We’ve got a lot of kids who can score; we’ve got pieces to go with her. But when she gets hot, you can keep feeding her the ball and she’s like a machine – she’s wanting to score. She wants to play in college, and she knows that (college) game consists of more than just shooting the ball.”