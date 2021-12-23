Huge second half by Loden carries Mascoutah past Father McGivney

GLEN CARBON — Mascoutah junior Sophia Loden wasn’t happy about her first half Thursday.
“I just took a deep breath and reset,” Loden said. “I remembered what I should be doing. I mentally reset.”
It was sound strategy. Loden scored 24 of her 27 points in the second half as Mascoutah pulled away for a 60-38 nonconference girls basketball victory at Father McGivney.
“The second half was a lot more how I like to play basketball,” Loden said. “We were moving the ball up the court fast. If it wasn’t there, we were resetting it and getting another play going. We were playing team basketball.”
Loden said she had an additional inspiration.
“The other team’s fan section,” she said. “They were yelling at me the whole time, so I wanted to get out there and show them.”
Mascoutah improved to 8-6, marking the first time since the 2015-16 season that it’s had that many victories. In the last five years, the Indians were 20-107.
“I only have one senior,” said Mascoutah coach Frank Evans, referring to Amelia Hardimon. “We’re still a work in progress. There’s a lot of things that can be worked on and done better on the floor. We’ll just keep working.”
The 6-foot Loden gives the Indians a player to build around. She entered Thursday the game averaging 20.5 points and does a little bit of everything.
Loden made two 3-pointers to fuel Mascoutah’s 12-0 run to open the third quarter that gave it a 31-21 lead. She could also be seen diving for loose balls, feeding her teammates and grabbing rebounds.
Loden saved a ball from going out of bounds as the final seconds of the third quarter were ticking away. The play paid dividends when sophomore Tatum Maschhoff hit a short jumper at the buzzer to put the Indians ahead 41-28.
Loden opened the fourth quarter with a three-point play to make it 44-28. The lead swelled to 24 points in the final two minutes.
“Sophia is one of the best players in our (Mississippi Valley) conference,” Evans said. “She can take over a game. Our offense is built around her. We’ve got a lot of kids who can score; we’ve got pieces to go with her. But when she gets hot, you can keep feeding her the ball and she’s like a machine – she’s wanting to score. She wants to play in college, and she knows that (college) game consists of more than just shooting the ball.”
Junior Katie Schneider added 16 points for Mascoutah, which forced 23 turnovers in the game and outscored the Griffins 41-17 in the second half.
Junior Mary Harkins led Father McGivney (8-4) with 12 points.
Griffins coach Jeff Oller credited Loden’s huge second-half performance.
“It was probably just a matter of time before she got going. She’s a really good player,” Oller said. “Once she was rolling from the inside and the outside, it’s pretty tough to maintain defense on her.
“Our intensity was there to start the game. She was working more in the high post, but she started getting to the outside in the second half. Obviously, when she gets going in transition, it’s pretty tough to stop.”