Hupp leads the way as Kirkwood rebounds to knock off Lindbergh

Hupp, who ended with a game-high 15 points, tallied nine in the fourth quarter after the teams ended the third tied at 25.

Two quick baskets in the final quarter led to chances to attack the Lindbergh basket in the game’s waning moments and Hupp then went 6-of-8 from the free throw line to help seal the victory.

“I feel like I can get on a run and it feels good,” Hupp said. “Once I hit the first, I can feel it. I’m like ‘OK, I’ve got this.’ It also helped that they weren’t scoring a lot because we were able to put defensive pressure on them and we didn’t make it easy for them to score.”

After Hupp, Kirkwood got eight from sophomore guard Brooke Bendoff and six from Benham.

“Grace and Tara gave us tonight exactly what I would expect from girls in their position,” Tritz said. “They both came through tonight. We’ve made some bonehead mistakes, just some dumb things that we have to fix. Like I said, after that first half we could have just quit and they didn’t.”

Lindbergh was led by 12 points from junior guard Ella Wolfard. Conboy added seven points for the Flyers.

Lindbergh coach Michelle Pittroff said that the Flyers, as a team, didn’t do themselves and favors in letting the game slip away.