Illig's 38-point explosion lifts Troy over St. Dominic

TROY, Mo. — Maggie Illig doesn't talk much.

The Troy sophomore guard lets her actions on the basketball court do the talking for her.

Illig poured in a whopping 38 points on Tuesday to help the Trojans to a 69-61 win over St. Dominic in a contest at Buchanan High.

The quiet Illig was modest about her career-best performance. Her previous high was 26 points in a win over St. Charles West just 12 days ago.

“It feels pretty good, I guess,” Illig said.

Troy (6-1) won its fourth successive contest.

Illig tallied 15 points in the tell-tale third quarter including a trio of game-changing 3-pointers.

Thanks to that outburst, the hosts turned a 34-25 halftime deficit into a 52-51 lead entering the final period.

Troy coach Damond Lacy said that Illig's scoring prowess, and his team's defensive effort against St. Dominic senior post player Jessie Blaine, were the keys to the victory. Blaine led the Crusaders with 19 points, but had just six points in the second half.