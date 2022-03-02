 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois AP all-state, Class 4A

  • 0

Illinois Associated Press all-state girls basketball team, Class 4A:

First team

G: Sophie Swanson, junior, Barrington

G: Katy Eidle, junior, Arlington Heights Hersey 

G: Mackenzie Hare, senior, Naperville North

G: Sydney Harris, senior, Edwardsville 

G: Brianna McDaniel, junior, Chicago Kenwood 

Second team

PG-C: Emily Fisher, junior, Libertyville

F: Alyssa Latham, junior, Homewood-Flossmoor

SG-SF: Skylar Jones, junior, Chicago Whitney Young

PG: Lenee Beaumont, junior, Lisle Benet

PG: Lisa Thompson, junior, Joliet West

Honorable mention

People are also reading…

(Area only)

G: Shannon Dowell, junior, O’Fallon

G: Elle Evans, senior, Edwardsville

G: Macy Silvey, senior, Edwardsville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News