Illinois AP all-state, Class 4A

Illinois Associated Press all-state girls basketball team, Class 4A:
First team
G: Sophie Swanson, junior, Barrington
G: Katy Eidle, junior, Arlington Heights Hersey
G: Mackenzie Hare, senior, Naperville North
G: Sydney Harris, senior, Edwardsville
G: Brianna McDaniel, junior, Chicago Kenwood
Second team
PG-C: Emily Fisher, junior, Libertyville
F: Alyssa Latham, junior, Homewood-Flossmoor
SG-SF: Skylar Jones, junior, Chicago Whitney Young
PG: Lenee Beaumont, junior, Lisle Benet
PG: Lisa Thompson, junior, Joliet West
Honorable mention
(Area only)
G: Shannon Dowell, junior, O’Fallon
G: Elle Evans, senior, Edwardsville
G: Macy Silvey, senior, Edwardsville