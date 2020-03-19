Illinois AP all-state, Class 1A
The Illinois Associated Press Class 1A all-state girls basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.

FIRST TEAM

G: Anna Heffren, 5-6, senior, Lewistown

G-F: Anna Griffin, 6-1, junior, Aurora Christian

C: Anna Burrus, 6-0 senior, Triopia

G: Tayler Barry, 5-6, junior, Shiloh Tri-County

G: Alisha Hamilton, 5-9, senior, Chicago Collins

G: Erin Henze, 5-4, senior, Lanark Eastland

SECOND TEAM

G: Abi Payne, 5-8, junior, Amboy

C: Kyndel Arthalony, 6-0, senior, Illini Central

G: Lydia Coatney, 5-6, senior, Lanark Eastland

F: Abby Barr, 5-11, senior, Freeport Aquin

G-F: Sydney Shaeffer, 5-8, senior, Lewistown

HONORABLE MENTION

(Area only)

F: Madison Webb, 5-9, senior, Father McGivney

G: Anna McKee, 5-9, junior, Father McGivney

