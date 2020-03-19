Illinois AP all-state, Class 3A
Illinois AP all-state, Class 3A

The Illinois Associated Press Class 3A all-state girls basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.

FIRST TEAM

G: Lindsey Dullard, 6-1, senior, Morton

G: Ambranette Storr, 5-9, senior, Kankakee

G-F: Kylie Feuerbach, 6-0, senior, Sycamore

G-F: Aneesah Morrow, 6-2, junior, Chicago Simeon

F: Peyton Kennedy, 5-11, senior, Rockford Boylan

SECOND TEAM

G-F: Kate Bullman, 6-2, senior, Grayslake Central

G: Erin Houpt, 5-6, junior, Danville

G: Brianna McDaniel, 5-11, sophomore, Chicago Kenwood

G-F: Jaida McCloud, 6-1, senior, Peoria Richwoods

G: Trinity Duckworth, 5-5, senior, Hillcrest

F: Tatiana Thomas, 5-11, sophomore, Lombard Montini

HONORABLE MENTION

(Area only)

F: Anna Hall, 5-11, senior, Civic Memorial

F: Bella LaPorta, 6-0, junior, Highland

