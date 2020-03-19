Illinois AP all-state, Class 3A

The Illinois Associated Press Class 3A all-state girls basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.
FIRST TEAM
G: Lindsey Dullard, 6-1, senior, Morton
G: Ambranette Storr, 5-9, senior, Kankakee
G-F: Kylie Feuerbach, 6-0, senior, Sycamore
G-F: Aneesah Morrow, 6-2, junior, Chicago Simeon
F: Peyton Kennedy, 5-11, senior, Rockford Boylan
SECOND TEAM
G-F: Kate Bullman, 6-2, senior, Grayslake Central
G: Erin Houpt, 5-6, junior, Danville
G: Brianna McDaniel, 5-11, sophomore, Chicago Kenwood
G-F: Jaida McCloud, 6-1, senior, Peoria Richwoods
G: Trinity Duckworth, 5-5, senior, Hillcrest
F: Tatiana Thomas, 5-11, sophomore, Lombard Montini
HONORABLE MENTION
(Area only)
F: Anna Hall, 5-11, senior, Civic Memorial
F: Bella LaPorta, 6-0, junior, Highland