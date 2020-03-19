Illinois AP all-state, Class 4A

The Illinois Associated Press Class 4A all-state girls basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.
FIRST TEAM
F-C: Angela Dugalic, 6-4, senior, Maine West
G: Darrione Rogers, 5-11, senior, Roselle Lake Park
G: Taylor Gugliuzza, 5-9, senior, Lincoln-Way West
G: Halle Douglass, 6-2, senior, Lake Forest
G: Greta Kampschroeder, 6-0, junior, Naperville North
SECOND TEAM
G: Kendall Holmes, 5-11, senior, Lisle Benet
G: Kayla Green, 5-6, senior, Chicago Whitney Young
G-F: Sydney Affolter, 5-11, junior, Chicago Marist
F: Brooke Schramek, 6-1, senior, Lisle Benet
F: Treasure Thompson, 6-2, senior, Bolingbrook
G: Emily Klaczek, 5-10, senior, Palatine Fremd
HONORABLE MENTION
(Area only)
G: Sydney Harris, 5-11, sophomore, Edwardsville
G: Quierra Love, 5-3, senior, Edwardsville