Illinois AP all-state, Class 4A

The Illinois Associated Press Class 4A all-state girls basketball team, as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.

FIRST TEAM

F-C: Angela Dugalic, 6-4, senior, Maine West

G: Darrione Rogers, 5-11, senior, Roselle Lake Park

G: Taylor Gugliuzza, 5-9, senior, Lincoln-Way West

G: Halle Douglass, 6-2, senior, Lake Forest

G: Greta Kampschroeder, 6-0, junior, Naperville North

SECOND TEAM

G: Kendall Holmes, 5-11, senior, Lisle Benet

G: Kayla Green, 5-6, senior, Chicago Whitney Young

G-F: Sydney Affolter, 5-11, junior, Chicago Marist

F: Brooke Schramek, 6-1, senior, Lisle Benet

F: Treasure Thompson, 6-2, senior, Bolingbrook

G: Emily Klaczek, 5-10, senior, Palatine Fremd

HONORABLE MENTION

(Area only)

G: Sydney Harris, 5-11, sophomore, Edwardsville

G: Quierra Love, 5-3, senior, Edwardsville

