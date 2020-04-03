Illinois coaches all-state, Class 1A
Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 1A girls all-state team:

First team

Erin Henze, sr. Eastland

Abby Barr, sr., Freeport Aquin

Anna Heffren, sr., Lewistown

Anna Burrus, sr., Triopia

Meggie Scott, sr., Newark

Sydney Shaeffer, sr., Lewistown

Anna Griffin, jr., Aurora Christian

Tayler Barry, jr., Hume Shiloh

Abi Payne, jr., Amboy

Tiana Timpe, jr., Stockton

Second team

Payton Sopczak, sr., Goreville

Lydia Coatney, sr., Eastland

Claire Wilhour, sr., Brownstown St. Elmo

Hanna Hicks, sr., Illini Bluffs

Kyndel Arthalony, sr., Illini Central

Jayden Standish, sr., Lexington

Haley Wallace, jr., Brimfield

Mallory Powers, jr., Amboy

Addison Newbon, jr., Decatur St. Teresa

Thaya Luse, so., Aurora Christian

Third team

Madison Webb, sr., Father McGivney

Brinlee Bauman, sr., Princeville

Bella McCartney, sr., Jacksonville Routt

Sami Wasmund, sr., Galena

Allyson Hardiek, sr. Altamont

Hannah Alvey, sr., Illinois Bluffs

Channing Reed, sr., Central A&M

Kelly Jones, sr., Ridgeview

Karly Krogman, jr., Eastland

Tabytha Toelke, jr., Dakota

Bella Dudley, so., Hume Shiloh

Sydney Tebbe, so., Okawville

Bree Portz, so., Marissa

Briley Rhodes, fr., Okawville

Aspen Weeks, fr., Aurora Christian

Honorable mention

Megan Rennegarbe, fr., Okawville

