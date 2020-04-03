Illinois coaches all-state, Class 1A

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 1A girls all-state team:
First team
Erin Henze, sr. Eastland
Abby Barr, sr., Freeport Aquin
Anna Heffren, sr., Lewistown
Anna Burrus, sr., Triopia
Meggie Scott, sr., Newark
Sydney Shaeffer, sr., Lewistown
Anna Griffin, jr., Aurora Christian
Tayler Barry, jr., Hume Shiloh
Abi Payne, jr., Amboy
Tiana Timpe, jr., Stockton
Second team
Payton Sopczak, sr., Goreville
Lydia Coatney, sr., Eastland
Claire Wilhour, sr., Brownstown St. Elmo
Hanna Hicks, sr., Illini Bluffs
Kyndel Arthalony, sr., Illini Central
Jayden Standish, sr., Lexington
Haley Wallace, jr., Brimfield
Mallory Powers, jr., Amboy
Addison Newbon, jr., Decatur St. Teresa
Thaya Luse, so., Aurora Christian
Third team
Madison Webb, sr., Father McGivney
Brinlee Bauman, sr., Princeville
Bella McCartney, sr., Jacksonville Routt
Sami Wasmund, sr., Galena
Allyson Hardiek, sr. Altamont
Hannah Alvey, sr., Illinois Bluffs
Channing Reed, sr., Central A&M
Kelly Jones, sr., Ridgeview
Karly Krogman, jr., Eastland
Tabytha Toelke, jr., Dakota
Bella Dudley, so., Hume Shiloh
Sydney Tebbe, so., Okawville
Bree Portz, so., Marissa
Briley Rhodes, fr., Okawville
Aspen Weeks, fr., Aurora Christian
Honorable mention
Megan Rennegarbe, fr., Okawville
