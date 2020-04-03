Illinois coaches all-state, Class 3A

Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 3A girls all-state team:
First team
Martrice Brooks, sr., Springfield Lanphier
Kate Bullman, sr., Grayslake Central
Lindsey Dullard, sr., Morton
Kylie Feuerbach, sr., Sycamore
Anna Hall, sr., Civic Memorial
Quincenia Jackson, jr., Decatur MacArthur
Brianna McDaniel, so., Chicago Kenwood Academy
Aneesah Morrow, jr., Chicago Simeon
Ambranette Storr, sr., Kankakee
Makiyah Williams, jr., River Forest Trinity
Second team
Trinity Duckworth, sr., CC Hills Hillcrest
Whitney Dunn, sr., Chicago Kenwood Academy
Khaniah Gardner, jr., Chicago Simeon
Katie Krupa, so., Morton
Peyton Kennedy, sr., Rockford Boylan
Jaida McCloud, sr., Peoria Richwoods
Lauren McDonald, jr., Chicato St. Ignatius
Mallory Ramage, so., Mattoon
Tatiana Thomas, so, Lombard Montini
Elana Wells, jr., Burlington Central
Third team
Kelby Bannerman, jr. Hampshire
Joy Bergstrom, so., Arlington Heights St. Viator
Clare Breden, jr., Jerseyville
Lauren Cohen, jr., Glenbard South
Kensey Decker, jr., Springfield
Derria Edwards, sr., Peoria Central
Audrey Hinrichs, so., Oak Park Fenwick
Erin Houpt, jr., Danville
Bella LaPorta, jr., Highland
Shae Littleford, jr., Charleston
Sofie Lowis, jr., Sacred Heart-Griffin
Kammie Ludwig, so., Geneseo
Hannah Simmer, sr., Rock Island
Kourtland Tyus, sr., Civic Memorial
Imani Williams, sr., Kankakee
Nia Williams, sr., Peoria Richwoods
Honorable mention
Ellie Brown, sr., Highland
Kirsten Taylor, jr., Highland
Kelbie Zupan, so., Civic Memorial
