Illinois coaches all-state, Class 3A
Illinois Basketball Coaches Association 2020 Class 3A girls all-state team:

First team

Martrice Brooks, sr., Springfield Lanphier

Kate Bullman, sr., Grayslake Central

Lindsey Dullard, sr., Morton

Kylie Feuerbach, sr., Sycamore

Anna Hall, sr., Civic Memorial

Quincenia Jackson, jr., Decatur MacArthur

Brianna McDaniel, so., Chicago Kenwood Academy

Aneesah Morrow, jr., Chicago Simeon

Ambranette Storr, sr., Kankakee

Makiyah Williams, jr., River Forest Trinity

Second team

Trinity Duckworth, sr., CC Hills Hillcrest

Whitney Dunn, sr., Chicago Kenwood Academy

Khaniah Gardner, jr., Chicago Simeon

Katie Krupa, so., Morton

Peyton Kennedy, sr., Rockford Boylan

Jaida McCloud, sr., Peoria Richwoods

Lauren McDonald, jr., Chicato St. Ignatius

Mallory Ramage, so., Mattoon

Tatiana Thomas, so, Lombard Montini

Elana Wells, jr., Burlington Central

Third team

Kelby Bannerman, jr. Hampshire

Joy Bergstrom, so., Arlington Heights St. Viator

Clare Breden, jr., Jerseyville

Lauren Cohen, jr., Glenbard South

Kensey Decker, jr., Springfield

Derria Edwards, sr., Peoria Central

Audrey Hinrichs, so., Oak Park Fenwick

Erin Houpt, jr., Danville

Bella LaPorta, jr., Highland

Shae Littleford, jr., Charleston

Sofie Lowis, jr., Sacred Heart-Griffin

Kammie Ludwig, so., Geneseo

Hannah Simmer, sr., Rock Island

Kourtland Tyus, sr., Civic Memorial

Imani Williams, sr., Kankakee

Nia Williams, sr., Peoria Richwoods

Honorable mention

Ellie Brown, sr., Highland

Kirsten Taylor, jr., Highland

Kelbie Zupan, so., Civic Memorial

