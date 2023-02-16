Laily Blakeny scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter Thursday to help send Alton High's girls basketball team to a 58-31 victory against Quincy in the Class 4A Alton Regional final.

The regional title is the first for Alton since 1985.

Alton (31-1) led 20-2 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Kiyoko Proctor added to the offensive attack with 11 points, while Alyssa Lewis and Jarius Powers had nine points each.

The Redbirds advanced to play at Southwestern Conference rival O'Fallon at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the O'Fallon Sectional.

Alton won two of three meetings against O'Fallon this season, but O'Fallon won the most recent game 51-38 on Jan. 26 for Alton's lone loss of the season.

O'Fallon 63, Belleville East 20: The Panthers rolled to their fourth consecutive 4A regional title, building a 21-2 lead after one quarter en route to victory against the host Lancers.

Shannon Dowell scored 17 points to lead O'Fallon (29-4) and D'Myjah Bolds had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jailah Pelly also scored 10 points as the Panthers advanced to play host to Alton in the 4A O'Fallon Sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Belleville East (10-17) had a three-game win streak snapped, including Tuesday's 37-25 victory against Edwardsville in a regional semifinal, which snapped a 42-game losing streak in the series.

East, which was led by 12 points from Kamora Davis and 10 from Taylor Smith against Edwardsville, hadn't beaten the Tigers since Dec. 5, 2006.

Mater Dei 57, Althoff 44: The Knights captured the Class 2A Althoff Regional title by beating the hosts.

With their seventh consecutive regional title, Mater Dei (22-7) advanced to play in the Class 2A Du Quoin Sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday against either Massac County or Carterville.

Althoff finished 19-10.

Staunton 44, Alton Marquette 31: The Explorers fell short in a bid for their second consecutive regional title in the Class 2A Wood River Regional final.

Allie Weiner scored a game-high 17 points for Marquette (17-15), which was tied 16-16 at halftime but outscored 26-15 in the second half.

Haris Legendre scored 17 points to lead Staunton, which advanced to play Camp Point Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinal.

Okawville 50, Nokomis 10: The Rockets rolled past a 28-win team to claim the title in their own Class 1A regional.

Okawville (29-4) advanced to play Carrollton or Jacksonville Routt at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals of the Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional.