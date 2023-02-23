Alayna Kraus scored 22 points and Briley Rhodes had 14 as the Okawville High girls basketball team beat Carlyle 63-41 to win the Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional title Thursday.

It was the 11th consecutive victory for Okawville (31-4), which advanced to face the Havana Ducks at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1A Mount Sterling Brown County Super-Sectional for a trip to the state tournament.

Carlyle (28-6) went 15-3 since Jan. 5, with all three losses coming to Okawville, including twice in Cahokia Conference Illinois Division games. Okawville has won 14 in a row in the series since 2014.

Carlyle's 28 victories were its most since going 33-0 to win the Class A title in 1997.

Against Havana (32-4), Okawville will be seeking its first state tournament appearance since 2006.

The Rockets lost in a super-sectional last season to Brimfield and fell to Hume Shiloh in a super-sectional in 2020.

Mater Dei 40, Breese Central 38: The Knights claimed the Class 2A Du Quoin Sectional title and moved one win from their first state tournament appearance since 1991.

Mater Dei pushed its win streak to six consecutive games against Breese Central.

The Knights advanced to face Paris at 7 p.m. Monday in the Class 2A Salem Super-Sectional.fe