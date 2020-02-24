Illinois showdowns kick off week of big girls basketball matchups

MONDAY
ILLINOIS POSTSEASON
Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal
Who: Edwardsville (27-1) vs. O’Fallon (27-5).
When, where: 7 p.m., Belleville West.
Breakdown: Second consecutive sectional semifinal played between the Southwestern Conference rivals. Edwardsville has won 35 consecutive games in the series, including last season's 48-46 decision in the sectional semifinal round and a 68-65 overtime win Feb. 11 in a conference game. O'Fallon's last win in the series came Jan. 13, 2003. Edwardsville has advanced to 13 successive sectional finals.
Winner advances to play either Lincoln-Way West (28-3) or Joliet West (29-3) in sectional final at 7 p.m. Thursday in Pekin.
Class 3A Effingham Sectional semifinals
Highland (25-7) vs. Mount Vernon (18-14), 6 p.m.
Civic Memorial (28-5) vs. Mattoon (27-5), 7:30 p.m.
Breakdown: Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Highland and Civic Memorial are one victory each from meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in sectional final in what would be the fourth meeting of the season.
Highland is in sectional semifinals for first time since 2017 and Mount Vernon, the South Seven runner-up, is coming off its first regional title since 2004.
MVC champion Civic Memorial reached a sectional final last season and has two sectional titles since 2014. Civic Memorial and Apollo Conference champion Mattoon are meeting for the first time since 2000.
Class 1A South Central Super-Sectional
Who: Okawville (20-10) vs. Hume Shiloh (28-5)
When, where: 7 p.m., South Central High, Farina.
Breakdown: Sectional champs for the first time since 2013, Rockets are seeking their first state tournament appearance since 2006. Hume Shiloh, which has won 18 consecutive games, finished fourth in the Class 1A state tournament last season. Hume Shiloh (IHSA enrollment 108.5) is the host school of a basketball co-op with Oakland (75) and Kansas (71) and is better known as Tri-County.
Class 1A Illinois College Super-Sectional
Who: Father McGivney (27-7) vs. Lewistown (31-1)
When, where: 6 p.m., Illinois College, Jacksonville.
Breakdown: After upsetting Jacksonville Routt to win their first sectional title, the Griffins will look to do it again — this time against a team ranked No. 1 in Class 1A by the Associated Press. Lewistown is seeking return trip to Class 1A state tournament after finishing third last season and is in third consecutive super-sectional. Father McGivney is in first super-sectional after winning first regional and sectional titles in program history.
TUESDAY
Summit (21-2) vs. Union (17-4)
When, where: 4 p.m., Borgia.
Breakdown: This is a reschedule of the weather-delayed Borgia Tournament championship that pits Suburban Conference Green Pool champ Summit against Four Rivers Conference winner Union. Summit has won 13 in a row and hasn’t dropped a decision since losing the final of its own holiday tournament Dec. 28 to Liberty of suburban Kansas City. Union has won seven in a row.
Jefferson City (20-2) Incarnate Word (20-4)
When: 7 p.m.
Breakdown: The Red Knights and Jays face off in a battle between two of the state's top programs. Incarnate Word is the three-time defending Class 4 state champion and Jefferson City finished second in Class 5 last season. Incarnate Word leads the series 12-3 and has won 11 in a row against Jefferson City, including a 52-42 road victory last season.
FRIDAY
Class 3 District 8 championship at Winfield
When: 5:30 p.m.
Breakdown: If seeds hold, there could be a very interesting championship rematch from last season when Hermann defeated then Lutheran St. Charles 72-68 in overtime. Lutheran St. Charles (20-4) first faces Bowling Green at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal, and Hermann (19-7) faces Montgomery County at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
SATURDAY
Class 3 District 6 championship at Vashon
When: Noon.
Breakdown: Perennial Public High League power Miller Career (16-6) now is in Class 3 after making consecutive Class 4 state semifinal appearances. But the Phoenix face a challenging road to the district title, including a potential semifinal against always-tough Cardinal Ritter (7-11) while Lift for Life (18-6) and Metro (16-11) are on the other side of the bracket.
Class 3 District 7 championship at Lutheran North
When: 2 p.m.
Breakdown: Last season's Class 3 state runner-up, Lutheran North (14-10) has won five in a row and is favored to win the district title. Duchesne (13-12) and Trinity (12-8) are likely to meet in the semifinal opposite Lutheran North and the winner there would take its shot at upending the Crusaders.