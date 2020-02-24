Illinois showdowns kick off week of big girls basketball matchups

Highland is in sectional semifinals for first time since 2017 and Mount Vernon, the South Seven runner-up, is coming off its first regional title since 2004.

MVC champion Civic Memorial reached a sectional final last season and has two sectional titles since 2014. Civic Memorial and Apollo Conference champion Mattoon are meeting for the first time since 2000.

Class 1A South Central Super-Sectional

Who: Okawville (20-10) vs. Hume Shiloh (28-5)

When, where: 7 p.m., South Central High, Farina.

Breakdown: Sectional champs for the first time since 2013, Rockets are seeking their first state tournament appearance since 2006. Hume Shiloh, which has won 18 consecutive games, finished fourth in the Class 1A state tournament last season. Hume Shiloh (IHSA enrollment 108.5) is the host school of a basketball co-op with Oakland (75) and Kansas (71) and is better known as Tri-County.

Class 1A Illinois College Super-Sectional

Who: Father McGivney (27-7) vs. Lewistown (31-1)

When, where: 6 p.m., Illinois College, Jacksonville.