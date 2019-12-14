EL PASO, Texas — Incarnate Word Academy owns a Missouri record 10 girls basketball state championships, including the last three seasons in Class 4.
Part of the formula to the Red Knights' success stems from traveling to out-of-state tournaments.
This year, it was a stop in El Paso, Texas, for the annual McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament, which began in 2009 for boys and 2013 for girls.
Incarnate Word's trip west turned out to be successful as the all-girls school of 330 students won the tournament with a 55-50 victory against Hamilton High from Chandler, Arizona, on Saturday afternoon at Del Valle High School.
“We like to make the trips to other parts of the country because it allows us to grow as a team, as people,” Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. “We’ve never been to El Paso before and it was a great trip for us. It gives us a chance to learn about ourselves and about another community. We found out about the tournament through some connections we have. Sierra Canyon was in the tournament a few years ago and recommended it. I liked the tournament a great deal.”
Incarnate Word (6-1) won three of the four games it played in El Paso, the only loss a 57-52 setback to San Elizario, Texas, a Class 4A school just south of El Paso and which is state-ranked.
The Red Knights earned two victories in the tournament against Hamilton, Arizona's defending Class 6A champ. They also beat Hamilton 60-54 on Friday in pool play before the loss to San Elizario.
“We have a young team and we had only three games before coming out to El Paso,” Rolfes said. “This weekend allowed us to improve and work on things. We have a team full of sophomores and freshmen. Plus our state tournament is 3 and a half hours away so getting the chance to go out of town gives us a look into what it takes to play on the road and deal with different things.”
Later this season, Incarnate Word will travel for a tournament in Louisville for the fifth consecutive season.
The Red Knights made a trip last year to Hawaii and they've also played in Arizona and Washington, D.C., in recent seasons.
For the players, the time spent in El Paso was a good feeling.
“We got to play three different teams and all of them presented challenges for us and it was different in many ways,” said 5-foot-11 junior Ellie Vazzana, who named the MVP of the girls tournament. “All the teams gave us different looks and I think that made us tougher as a team. We needed this tournament to grow.”
In Saturday’s championship game, Vazzana was big early with 11 points in the first half. Guard Kate Rolfes, the daughter of Dan Rolfes, scored 15 points. She made four 3-pointers and hit three free throws.
Incarnate Word led 29-18 at halftime, got behind in the third quarter by four points before finishing strong to win by five.
“When we play well like we did on Saturday, we can do great things,” Kate Rolfes said. “We showed a lot of heart and determination. We have a strong team. We just had to keep fighting in the championship game after we got down for a little bit. But to come this far to win this tournament means a lot to our team. We appreciate how we were treated and we appreciate the opportunity to play in this tournament. It gave us a great opportunity as a team to grow and learn about ourselves.”
Rolfes was named to the all-tournament team along with teammates Saniah Tyler and Natalie Potts.
Wayne Thornton helps organize the tournament, and it’s been his philosophy to bring a quality tournament for El Paso and give the El Paso high teams in the tournament a chance to play quality out of town teams.
“Incarnate Word Academy is a great team and it was great to have them come here and compete the way they did,” Thornton said. “We want the best for this tournament and teams such as Incarnate Word give our local teams a chance to get better. Plus we get to see high-quality basketball in both girls and boys competition.”