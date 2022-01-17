Incarnate Word caps California trip with 51st successive victory

Natalie Potts and her Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball teammates were looking for a test.

The Red Knights found just that over the weekend in California.

Incarnate Word muscled its way to a 65-61 win Monday over St. Mary’s in the Ninth Annual MLK Classic at St. Mary’s High in Stockton.

Senior guard and Kentucky signee Saniah Tyler led the Red Knights with 25 points. Potts, a 6-foot-2 inch junior, chipped in with 15 points despite spending time on the bench due to foul trouble.

“Everyone comes after us like it’s the state championship,” Potts said. “They really wanted to beat us.”

Incarnate Word won its school record 51st successive game by rolling to its second victory in California.

The Red Knights downed Mission Hills High 71-32 on Saturday. Potts had 24 points in that contest.

Potts said her team had to overcome plenty of adversity in the win over St. Mary’s. Two other starters got into foul trouble as well.

Plus, St. Mary’s came out inspired in front of its home crowd.