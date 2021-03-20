Incarnate Word caps off perfect season by beating Webster Groves for 11th championship

Junior Saniah Tyler led the way with 15 points. Sophomore Natalie Potts added 12 points and a game-best 11 rebounds. Tyler was particularly effective in the opening half, scoring eight of her team's first 18 points.

"It's what we do, we get out after people and try and get control early," Tyler said. "That's the way it's gone all year for us."

Jaiden Bryant added 10 points off the bench. Morgan Ramthun and Brooke Coffey chipped in with eight points each.

Webster Groves (22-6) was making its first final four appearance and reached the title tilt with a thrilling 65-60 come-from-behind win over Kickapoo in Friday's semifinal round.

The Statesmen played well after a slow start and held their heads high against the powerhouse squad.

"We had some really good stretches," Webster Groves coach Josh Spuhl said. "And some real bad ones, too. We knew we had to bring everything. It just wasn't enough."

IWA bolted out to a 13-2 lead for the second night in a row. The advantage never dipped below six points, although Webster Groves made a couple of runs in the third quarter.

Ellie Paloucek led the Statesmen with 10 points and seven rebounds.