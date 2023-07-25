BEL-NOR — Dan Rolfes had heard the song thousands of times.

But this version on a June night in Madera, Mexico, had special meaning for the longtime girls basketball coach at Incarnate Word Academy.

Rolfes spent a month on foreign soil in guiding the USA Basketball Under-16 girls team to the championship of the FIBA Women's U16 Americas Tournament.

The title run concluded with a gold medal presentation, which was capped off with the playing of the American national anthem.

"When I heard that, it gave me goose bumps," Rolfes said. "You feel like they're singing that song directly to you.

"It was certainly special."

Rolfes and his multi-talented team rolled through the annual tournament with six wins, including a 79-59 triumph over Canada in the championship game June 19.

The victory culminated a whirlwind 27-day stretch that left the normally talkative Rolfes relative speechless.

"There's really no way to describe the feeling," he said. "Just an overwhelming sense of pride."

Rolfes is considered "The Godfather" of area girls high school hoops. IWA has won a state-record 13 championships, 12 with Rolfes at the helm. The Red Knights have captured six consecutive state titles and are on an 100-game winning streak, the longest current run in the nation.

So winning a title was nothing new to the St. Charles County resident.

Yet this one might have carried a little more meaning, at least on a national stage.

"You're out there coaching and you're doing it for your country," Rolfes said. "You look at your shirt and is says, USA. What a feeling. When you step back and look at it, it's pretty amazing."

Rolfes received a call from USA Basketball Women's Director Briana Weiss in October asking him if he would be interested in the volunteer position.

He was floored.

"I had no idea I was even on their radar," Rolfes said. "I was totally blindsided by it. It was not the type of phone call I was expecting at 9 in the morning."

His response was brief.

"Couldn't say yes fast enough," Rofles.

Weiss had followed the high school coaching career of Rolfes and felt as though he would be perfect for the job.

He did not disappoint.

"His investment, along with the buy-in we got from the other coaches, was paramount to our success of the program as a whole," Weiss said.

Rolfes' previous USA Basketball experience came in 2017 when he was brought in to help out with the teams tryout camp.

"I had never really been a part of international basketball and I didn't know what to expect," Rolfes said.

Rolfes adapted in a big way. The U.S. team won all six games by a combined 401 points on its way to a fourth successive international championship. The U.S. has won 24 successive games and 42 of its last 43.

The team was made up of high school freshmen and sophomores, all NCAA Division I recruits. Jerzy Robinson of Desert Vista High in Phoenix was the tournament MVP. She is considered by many to be the top recruit in the country among the class of 2026.

Current Incarnate Word players reveled in the success of their coach and watched from afar as he guided the national team to one huge win after another.

"To see him coach and win at the highest level there is, that's huge," IWA incoming senior Kaylynn Janes said. "It means the world to play for him. He's personally taught me everything I know about basketball."

Janes scored 19 points in helping IWA to a 57-30 win over Rock Bridge in the state championship contest in March.

Rolfes adapted well to the faster-faced international game. He also got the team to function as a unit, which is sometimes difficult with an entire roster of all-state standouts.

In the end, Rolfes said the fundamental goals of both teams are the same.

"Everyone at Incarnate expects us to win and the same thing goes for USA basketball," Rolfes said. "I heard the (USA) slogan several times, 'We don't play for silver.' "

Rolfes turned in such an impressive performance that he is a lock to coach the same team at next year's Under-17 tournament in Turkey.

"This was just an amazing honor," Rolfes said. "It's something I will never forget."