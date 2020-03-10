Incarnate Word cruises past Warrenton in Class 4 sectional

TROY, Mo. — Kate Rolfes sometimes feels like a motherly type out on the basketball court.

And she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Rolfes, the only senior starter among a group of freshmen and sophomores, was one of five players who scored between 7 and 13 points as part of a balanced offensive effort to lift the Red Knights to a 57-21 win over Warrenton in a Class 4 sectional Tuesday at Troy Buchanan High School.

“I kind of like it, though, because I can just kind of take control,” Rolfes said. “I have always seen myself as a leader because I’ve been a part of this program for a while and I’ve been waiting to take control of it. Finally, it’s my turn.”

Sophomore Jaiden Bryant led the way for Incarnate with 13 points, while freshman Brooke Coffey poured in 11 points, freshman Natalie Potts scored 9, sophomore Saniah Tyler chipped in 8 points and Rolfes added 7 points.

“I think that’s what we typically get from our team,” said Dan Rolfes, the Red Knights coach and Kate’s dad. “We don’t necessarily need one kid going off if everybody chips in and does their part. That’s what makes us dangerous. You can’t lock on one person.”