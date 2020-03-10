Incarnate Word cruises past Warrenton in Class 4 sectional

Incarnate Word's Kate Rolfes (23) looks to move the ball against Warrenton during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Kate Rolfes (23) puts up a shot defended by Warrenton's Lexi Frederick (2) during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Jaiden Bryant (22) puts up a shot defended by Warrenton's Audrey Payne (12) during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Saniah Tyler (2) moves the ball against Warrenton during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Saniah Tyler (2) drives the ball against Warrenton during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Brooke Coffey (30) passes against Warrenton during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Helen DeMarcantonio (11) moves the ball against Warrenton during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Audrey Payne (12) moves the ball against Incarnate Word during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Saniah Tyler (2) puts up a shot against Warrenton during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Dana Pruitt (5) looks to move the ball against Incarnate Word during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Audrey Payne (12) puts up a shot against Incarnate Word during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Audrey Payne (12) puts up a shot against Incarnate Word during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Malea Payne (33) walks off the court after Warrenton's loss to Incarnate Word during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton and Incarnate Word players reach for the ball during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Brooke Smith (4) drives the ball against Incarnate Word during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Miranda Nelson (54) passes against Incarnate Word during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Garniesha Love (3) looks to pass against Incarnate Word during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Brooke Coffey (30) puts up a shot against Warrenton during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Warrenton's Brooke Smith (4) passes the ball against Incarnate Word during a Class 4 state sectional, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
TROY, Mo. — Kate Rolfes sometimes feels like a motherly type out on the basketball court.
And she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Rolfes, the only senior starter among a group of freshmen and sophomores, was one of five players who scored between 7 and 13 points as part of a balanced offensive effort to lift the Red Knights to a 57-21 win over Warrenton in a Class 4 sectional Tuesday at Troy Buchanan High School.
“I kind of like it, though, because I can just kind of take control,” Rolfes said. “I have always seen myself as a leader because I’ve been a part of this program for a while and I’ve been waiting to take control of it. Finally, it’s my turn.”
Sophomore Jaiden Bryant led the way for Incarnate with 13 points, while freshman Brooke Coffey poured in 11 points, freshman Natalie Potts scored 9, sophomore Saniah Tyler chipped in 8 points and Rolfes added 7 points.
“I think that’s what we typically get from our team,” said Dan Rolfes, the Red Knights coach and Kate’s dad. “We don’t necessarily need one kid going off if everybody chips in and does their part. That’s what makes us dangerous. You can’t lock on one person.”
Incarnate (26-4), the three-time defending Class 4 champion and No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, advanced to a quarterfinal matchup with fifth-ranked Ladue (23-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles West.