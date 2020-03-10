You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Incarnate Word cruises past Warrenton in Class 4 sectional
0 comments

Incarnate Word cruises past Warrenton in Class 4 sectional

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months

TROY, Mo. — Kate Rolfes sometimes feels like a motherly type out on the basketball court.

And she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Rolfes, the only senior starter among a group of freshmen and sophomores, was one of five players who scored between 7 and 13 points as part of a balanced offensive effort to lift the Red Knights to a 57-21 win over Warrenton in a Class 4 sectional Tuesday at Troy Buchanan High School.

“I kind of like it, though, because I can just kind of take control,” Rolfes said. “I have always seen myself as a leader because I’ve been a part of this program for a while and I’ve been waiting to take control of it. Finally, it’s my turn.”

Sophomore Jaiden Bryant led the way for Incarnate with 13 points, while freshman Brooke Coffey poured in 11 points, freshman Natalie Potts scored 9, sophomore Saniah Tyler chipped in 8 points and Rolfes added 7 points.

“I think that’s what we typically get from our team,” said Dan Rolfes, the Red Knights coach and Kate’s dad. “We don’t necessarily need one kid going off if everybody chips in and does their part. That’s what makes us dangerous. You can’t lock on one person.”

Incarnate (26-4), the three-time defending Class 4 champion and No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, advanced to a quarterfinal matchup with fifth-ranked Ladue (23-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles West.

The Red Knights and Rams have had just three meetings this century, all in the regular season. Ladue is making its first quarterfinal appearance since 1982.

“We saw them in the Webster Tournament, but didn’t get a chance to play them,” Dan Rolfes said. “They’ve got a pretty veteran team and I know they’re hungry. It’s going to be a tough game.”

Warrenton (16-11), which was led by sophomore Garneisha Love’s six points, was making its first sectional appearance since 2016, when the Warriors dropped a much-closer 53-46 decision to Incarnate.

The Red Knights scored the first nine points of the contest and were off and running to a 16-2 lead at the end of one quarter and a 33-7 advantage at halftime.

Warrenton executed better offensively in the second half, as the Red Knights had a 24-14 advantage in the final 16 minutes, but Incarnate was still able to cruise to victory and keep the dream of a four-peat alive.

“Ladue is a good team, so we’re just going to have to come prepared and with a lot of effort,” Kate Rolfes said. “We’re just going to have to do what we’ve been doing and play as a team.”

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports