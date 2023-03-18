SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Incarnate Word senior Natalie Potts had a brief word of advice Saturday for teammate Kaylynn Janes.

After picking up her second foul just more than four minutes into the Class 6 girls basketball state championship game, Potts headed to the bench and explained to Janes what she needed to do.

"I told her, 'It's time for you to take over,' " Potts said.

Janes listened.

And reacted accordingly.

Janes poured in a career high 19 points to help the Red Knights to a 57-30 win over Rock Bridge at JQH Arena.

Incarnate Word (32-0) won its sixth successive state crown and a record 13th overall.

The Red Knights also recorded their 100th consecutive win, the longest streak in the country.

Ironically, the last loss for the Bel-Nor school was a 46-44 setback to Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020.

IWA continued an amazing dominant run with another one-sided win. Of the 100 victories, 92 have come by 10 points or more. All 32 of its wins this season were double-digits triumphs.

"Amazing — the best feeling ever," Janes said. "Sort of hard to believe."

Not really.

This team is really that good.

The Red Knights, who are 202-15 the last seven seasons, have turned winning into an art form. As usual, they used an aggressive defense and some eagle-eye shooting to take control early in the contest.

"On a personal level, I'm just happy for this group," IWA coach Dan Rolfes said. "There's been a lot going on behind the scenes, nothing bad. I'm just super proud of these girls and how they've handled the last couple months."

Red Knights senior Brooke Coffey's brother passed away earlier in the calendar year and she also lost a grandparent a few weeks ago.

"It's the only good thing that's come out in the past few months," Coffey said of the state championship.

The Red Knights' balanced attack brought another new hero to the forefront in Janes, who came into the game averaging 7.9 points per contest.

The 5-foot-11 two-way threat hit 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range and provided a spark at both ends when Potts missed six minutes in the opening half due to foul difficulty.

"I knew early on the refs were going to call some close things," Janes said. "So I knew I just had to step up and do my role to the fullest. I just hit open shots when I needed to and not force anything."

IWA led 8-4 when Potts, who still did major damage with 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds, left with her second foul.

The Red Knights promptly responded by scoring eight of the next 12 points. Janes got the ball rolling by scoring off a nifty spin move in the lane. She followed that up with a long range bomb for a 13-6 cushion.

Coffey then converted form close range and Neveah Caffey hit one of two foul shots for a 16-8 lead.

Potts then re-entered and took over with back-to-back baskets. Peyton Hill hit a 3-pointer before Janes stuck again from long range.

IWA led 28-13 at the break and pushed the advantage to 21 points midway through the third stanza before coasting home.

Janes not only flexed her scoring muscles, but also took command defensively as well. She teamed with the 6-foot-2 Potts to hold Rock Bridge freshman Jayda Porter to just four points.

Plus, Janes took a defensive charge that brought a standing ovation from the IWA bench.

"First of her life," Rolfes joked.

Coffey finished with nine points and six rebounds. She also added to the defensive work on Porter, a 6-4 NCAA Division I prospect whose brother Michael plays with the Denver Nuggets.

"They were a little bit better offensively than we were," Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said.

The Red Knights' state championship was almost a foregone conclusion after they rolled into the postseason by winning their regular season games by an average of 38 points per contest.

They took on all comers across the country, winning games from Hawaii to Kentucky.

"Honestly, what I'm the most proud of is how these (girls) had each other's backs," Rolfes said. "They're like my daughters and I just care about them. It's very gratifying for me to see them have this success."

Potts, who is heading to the University of Nebraska, scored in double figures in all three of her state championship game appearances. The 2020 post-season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

"This will definitely hit me in a couple days," Potts said. "I'm just glad I've been a part of this."

The Red Knights capped off a memorable afternoon by inserting senior Olivia Hahn into the game in the final minute so she could dribble out the final seconds with the ball. Hahn missed the entire season with an ACL tear.

Class 6 state championship: Incarnate Word 57, Rock Bridge 30