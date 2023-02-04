WEBSTER GROVES — Natalie Potts remembers almost every detail.

The Incarnate Word senior forward can't erase the memory of the Red Knights' last loss on the basketball court.

Even though it occurred 1,092 days ago.

"A couple bad passes at the end," she said.

IWA returned to the scene of that setback Saturday afternoon to set the record straight.

Potts, a 6-foot-2-inch tower of power, pumped in 36 points to lead the Red Knights to a hard-fought 72-61 win over Vashon in the championship game of the Webster Winter Challenge at Roberts Gymnasium.

The Red Knights dropped a 46-44 decision in the title game to Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020.

Since then, they have won 88 successive games — the longest current winning streak in the nation.

Potts had 15 points and 11 rebounds in that loss so long ago.

But she can still feel the sting.

"You never like losing," said Potts, who has signed with the University of Nebraska. "Thanks for reminding me."

Potts turned in one of the finest efforts of her illustrious career. The 36-point output is the second-highest of her three-plus seasons. She tallied 40 points in an 88-31 win over Ladue on Feb. 3, 2021.

"She can do so much," Red Knights coach Dan Rolfes said. "She's hard to match up against."

Added IWA junior Kaylynn Janes, who chipped in with 10 points, "We can always count on Natalie — she's always there for us."

Rhe Red Knights needed ever bit of Potts' wide array of skills — in addition to big contributions by others — to hold off the gutsy Wolverines (16-5).

It was the closest game of the season for IWA, which has won all 20 contests by double digits.

Senior Brooke Coffey chipped in with 10 points, including a key 3-pointer early in the affair. Sophomores Nevaeh Caffey and Peyton Hill added big shots as well.

The Red Knights appeared on the way to another easy win when they rolled out to a 24-12 lead on 13 points from Potts. They pushed the advantage 52-33 midway through the third period on Coffey's second bomb of the game. A stick back from Hill bumped the lead to 64-45 with 5:46 left in the contest.

But Vashon, behind the one-two punch of Raychel Jones and Ja'Nyla Bush, battled back with an 11-0 run to get close.

Bush drilled a pair of foul shots to chop Vashon's deficit to 64-56 with 2:39 remaining. The Wolverines had a possession to get even closer, but a 3-point attempt went off the rim.

Coffey halted the run with four free throws in a 34-second span. Potts put the lid down by canning two free throws in the final minute.

"Early, we didn't have the confidence we should have had," Vashon coach John Albert said." Once we realized that we could play with them, it was a different game in the second half."

Jones finished with 18 points before fouling out.

The Red Knights answered the first fourth-quarter challenge of the season.

"This wasn't easy," Janes said.

Incarnate Word will be looking for its sixth successive state title and 13th overall when Class 6 postseason play gets going in a few weeks.

"A close game like this, it's only going to make us better," Potts said.

The Wolverines are a Class 4 team with legitimate title hopes as well.

"We'll never get to a see a team of Incarnate's stature," Albert said. "We understand this. We're just going to keep pushing to get better."

Webster Winter Challenge, championship: Incarnate Word 72, Vashon 61