Incarnate Word knocks off Kentucky power Sacred Heart for 83rd successive win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Win No. 83 might have been No. 1 on the list — at least in the mind of Incarnate Word girls basketball coach Dan Rolfes.

The Red Knights extended their nation-best winning streak to 83 games Saturday afternoon with a 60-48 win over Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy in the Louisville Mercy Academy Classic.

Sacred Heart (16-3) is the two-time defending Kentucky state champion and is ranked No. 12 in the country according to latest ESPN poll.

Incarnate Word (15-0) used a 15-6 run in the third quarter to take control.

"One of our better wins in the last several years," Rolfes said. "I'm super proud of the kids."

Red Knights senior Brooke Coffey turned in a stat-sheet stuffing performance to lead the way.

The 6-footer had 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds. She hit four of her six shots from 3-point range.

"Brooke was huge," Rolfes said. "She gives us a lot of steady confidence because she can do a lot."

Coffey entered the contest averaging 11.9 points per game.

"(Rolfes) came in with a good game plan and it's my job to execute his plan," said Coffey, who has signed with Illinois State University. "I had to stay calm and keep my team calm."

Red Knights senior Natalie Potts added 19 points and nine rebounds. The Nebraska University-bound standout had 11 points in the opening half.

Junior Kaylynn Janes chipped in with 12 points.

The Red Knights won for the second time in 19 hours. They knocked off host Mercy 77-65 on Friday behind 18 points and 14 rebounds from Potts and 16 from Peyton Hill.

"Getting two wins in back to back games on the road, that's tough to do," Rolfes said. "I thought (Saturday) we came out with a lot of energy. We had a lot of different kids make plays."

IWA's last loss was a 46-44 setback to Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020.

The Red Knights, No. 15 nationally, have won five successive state championships and went unbeaten in winning their last two titles.

Of their 83 successive wins, 25 have come against teams out of the area.

Sacred Heart jumped out to a slim lead in the opening quarter Saturday before IWA fought back to take a 33-28 advantage into the break.

"We got our composure and never looked back," Coffey said.

IWA is in search of its 13th state championship, a state record.

The Red Knights have nine more games left in the regular season and will travel to the Kansas City area for a pair of contests Feb. 10-11.

"This weekend exposed some things for us," Rolfes said. "Which is good. It gives us some idea of what we need to practice on."