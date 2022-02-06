Incarnate Word knocks off Webster Groves to claim Winter Challenge crown

WEBSTER GROVES — Saniah Tyler hit the floor hard.

The Incarnate Word senior was face down on the court motionless for a few seconds Sunday afternoon after being decked on a drive to the basket in the third quarter of a girls basketball game at Webster Groves.

While Red Knight Nation held its collective breath, Tyler remained down.

But the 5-foot-6 guard was fine. She just had the wind knocked out of her.

Yet she took the extra time to regroup, causing some consternation.

"I wasn't really hurt — just tired," Tyler said. "I wanted to rest a little."

Tyler bounced back from her mini break to propel the Red Knights to a 71-54 win over Webster Groves in the championship game of the 14th annual Webster Winter Challenge at Roberts Gymnasium.

Incarnate Word (18-0) won its 58th successive game and claimed the title of the eight-team affair for the eighth time.

The Red Knights are 31-2 in the tournament, including the tournament's initial crown in 2009.

Tyler scored 20 points and was part of a third-quarter outburst that helped fend off the upset-minded Statesmen (15-4).

"This was a test," said Tyler, who was selected as the tournament MVP. "It showed what we need to improve on. Webster's a good team. They made us work."

The Red Knights continued their dominance with their 16th win by double digits this season. Ironically, their last loss was a 46-44 setback to Rock Bridge in the title game of the Winter Challenge on Feb. 8, 2020.

Tyler serves as the driver of Incarnate Word's well-oiled machine.

That's why her fall to the court served as a heart-stopping moment. Tyler went to the bench for just over two minutes before returning to the contest with a vengeance.

Junior center Natalie Potts added 17 points to the winning attack. Olivia Hahn chipped in with 12 points and Brooke Coffey added nine.

Webster Groves senior Eliza Maupin led all scorers with 24 points. The 6-foot-2 inch forward turned in a pair of highlight-reel baskets in the third period to help her team get back into the game.

Tyler, who is bound for the University of Kentucky, and junior Violet McNece fashioned the biggest baskets of the game in the third quarter.

McNece, one of the first guards off the bench, drilled a 3-pointer to push the lead to 43-36.

Tyler then repelled the second rally by triggering a 10-2 run over the final 3 minutes, 57 seconds of the third period.

"Our kids do a good job of not getting down and playing with a lot of confidence," Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. "They come out thinking they will win every game."

The Red Knights have done just that over the past 731 days.

Webster Groves charged back from an 11-point deficit to get to within 43-40 on a short jumper by Maupin.

IWA promptly answered with its run to go up 53-42 heading into the final stanza.

Coffey hit a pair of foul shots and Tyler responded with a 3-pointer to push the advantage to 48-40. Potts followed with a 3-pointer and Tyler canned a 10-foot jumper from the right wing to complete the blitz.

The Statesmen got no closer than to within nine points in the final period. Senior Jaiden Bryant hit a pair of baskets down the stretch as IWA pushed its advantage to as many as 19 points.

"It's everyone's Super Bowl when they play us," McNece said. "You know they're going to bring their best game no matter what. They're trying everything they can to beat you. It's fun. It's a challenge."

The Statesmen turned in a strong effort, especially for three quarters. Yet it simply wasn't enough against the Red Knights, who have won the state championship seven times the last eight years it has been contested.

"You never want to lose, no loss is good," said Maupin, a two-time state high jump champion. "But we played very well against this team. We can learn, keep going and take the next step.

Rock Bridge 59, Cardinal Ritter 46: Averi Kroenke bounced back from a scoreless performance in a 49-45 semifinal loss to Webster Groves on Saturday to score a team-high 24 points for the Bruins in the third-place affair.

"This was really motivating after what happened (Saturday)," Kroenke said. "We learned what we did wrong and we bounced back."

Cardinal Ritter (15-6) opened the tournament with a victory against St. Joseph's before losing to Incarnate Word and Rock Bridge.

Kroenke, who is bound for Mizzou, is very distantly related to Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroekne. She said he is a third or fourth cousin.

"Never met the man in my life," she said. "I know here in St. Louis, it can be sort of a sore subject. I get a lot of funny questions about him."

The Bruins came into the tournament with high hopes and a 17-0 mark.

"I'm really proud of the kids because of the fight they showed," Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said. "It takes a lot of fortitude to play well in a third-place game."

