Incarnate Word overcomes injuries to beat Civic Memorial

BEL-NOR — The Incarnate Word girls basketball team may be injured, but its certainly not weak.
Playing without their top two scorers, the Red Knights got a boost from Jaiden Bryant, who stepped up to help the Red Knights beat Civic Memorial 57-49 on Thursday at home.
Bryant poured in a game-high 20 points to fill the void left by Incarnate's leading offensive weapons. Junior Ellie Vazzana, who was averaging 14 points a game, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury while senior Kate Rolfes (12.1 points per game) suffered a concussion with 6 minutes and 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter and did not return.
It was no matter for Bryant, who helped Incarnate, the three-time defending state champion, break an 8-all tie in the second quarter and take the lead for good.
“I know I'm going to have to lead next year when Kate is gone and the year after when Ellie is gone, so I'm just going to take what I've learned from the seniors the years I've been on this team.," Bryant said. "To get up and have to do this now is only going to help me and the team in the future. I knew it was my job to make sure my team is OK. I know people aren't going to see us the same. I also know that people are going to underestimate us as a young team and they think we can't win. This win shows we can.”
In a contest which featured 18 lead changes and five ties, Incarnate (15-3, No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) came up big from beyond the arc, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and cleaned up on the offensive boards to push past the Eagles.
“I felt like the rebounding hurt us,” Civic Memorial coach Jeff Ochs said. “They outrebounded us and it definitely came back to bite us. Our girls are fighters. They fight hard and they play hard from the beginning to the end and that's one thing we never have to worry about.”
Sophomore forward Morgan Ramthun converted the go-ahead layup as she was fouled with 4.5 seconds left in the second quarter as the Red Knights took a 19-11 advantage at halftime and never looked back.
“I look out there and we've got three sophomores and two freshmen out there, so they're going to make mistakes and, hopefully, we learn from them,” Red Knights coach Dan Rolfes said. “They play hard, they battle and we hit some shots. That's always a good thing. They did real well with their press and it forced us to turn the ball over. Second half, we hit some big shots.”
Sophomore guard Saniah Tyler added 13 points for Incarnate, which clung to a 35-34 lead at the end of the third quarter before using a 9-4 run to open the fourth and grab a 44-38 cushion.
Civic Memorial (22-4, No. 2 small-school) pulled within 53-47 with 40.6 seconds to play but couldn't get closer in its second consecutive loss.
“We are going to be underestimated now because we are so young,” Tyler said. “It feels to give it everything we have to win. This game shows us that we are on our way to being prepared for (the postseason). We knew we just had to stay positive and keep everybody lifted up.”
Senior guard Kourtland Tyus led the Eagles with 16 points. Senior post player Anna Hall added 14 points before she fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
Incarnate has won five of its last six and has more tests ahead in hopes of defending its state titles once more.
“We need a game like this,” Rolfes said. “We're going to play in a lot of tough games from here to the state tournament. Civic is a good team and this was a test. Hopefully, everything we do prepares our kids for that.”