Incarnate Word overcomes injuries to beat Civic Memorial

Bryant poured in a game-high 20 points to fill the void left by Incarnate's leading offensive weapons. Junior Ellie Vazzana, who was averaging 14 points a game, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ACL injury while senior Kate Rolfes (12.1 points per game) suffered a concussion with 6 minutes and 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter and did not return.

“I know I'm going to have to lead next year when Kate is gone and the year after when Ellie is gone, so I'm just going to take what I've learned from the seniors the years I've been on this team.," Bryant said. "To get up and have to do this now is only going to help me and the team in the future. I knew it was my job to make sure my team is OK. I know people aren't going to see us the same. I also know that people are going to underestimate us as a young team and they think we can't win. This win shows we can.”