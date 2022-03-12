Incarnate Word rallies from early deficit to down Troy for 66th successive victory

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Natalie Potts and her Incarnate Word girls basketball teammates found themselves in an unfamiliar situation early on in Saturday’s Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy Buchanan.

Used to jumping out to big leads for the last two-plus seasons, the Red Knights stared at a seven-point deficit late in the first quarter.

Potts, a 6-foot-2 junior forward, provided the spark as Incarnate Word rallied and ran away with a 70-32 victory at Maryville University's John E. And Adaline Simon Athletic Center.

The No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, Incarnate Word (27-0) will face St. Joseph’s (20-9) in a state semifinal at noon Thursday at Missouri State University's JQH Arena.

Incarnate Word beat St. Joseph's 75-25 on Jan. 28 and has won the last 17 meetings between the teams.

Troy (18-11) marched out to an 11-4 lead with 2 minutes and 48 seconds to play in the opening quarter. Incarnate Word tied it twice before Potts handed the Red Knights a 17-15 lead — one they never relinquished — when she swiped a steal near midcourt and raced down the floor for a layup with 12 seconds left in the quarter.

“I knew we had to finally buckle down there and do what we had to do to take the lead and try to get them out of the game,” said Potts, who poured in a game-high 17 points.

The Incarnate Word bench erupted in cheers after Potts’ heads-up play — a pivotal moment early in the game that handed the Red Knights momentum for good.

“At this time of the year, you’re always looking for kids who are going to step up,” Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said. “Players make plays, and she made that play, which resulted in a layup to put us up, and then I felt like our kids kind of got energized by that.”

After suffering a 78-19 loss to Incarnate Word on Feb. 22, Troy Buchanan put up more of a fight Saturday afternoon. Maggie Illig led the charge. The senior guard scored nine first-quarter points, including a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to give her club its largest lead of the day. A Michigan State University soccer signee, Illig paced Troy with 16 points.

“They’re a top 20 program in the country for a reason,” Trojans coach Damond Lacy said. “I told my kids I didn’t really care about the scoreboard. I wanted to know if we could compete and play hard. They beat us by (59) a couple weeks ago. It was one of those (situations) where you could roll over and say this is the end. Or you could go out and fight and play hard, and I thought we did a good job of doing some of those things from an effort standpoint.”

Troy narrowed the deficit to 26-24 after Illig made a gutsy old-fashioned 3-point play with a drive to the rim with 3:46 left before halftime.

Incarnate Word closed the first half with an 11-3 run and took a 37-24 lead into the locker room. Junior guard Brooke Coffey scored nine second-quarter points for the Red Knights.

“I knew from the start that it wasn’t going to be the same game,” Rolfes said. “Obviously, they had a lot more time to prepare for us than they did last time. For them, they have nothing to lose.”

Incarnate Word created more separation in the third quarter, padding its lead to 50-29 entering the final frame. Senior guard Saniah Tyler, a University of Kentucky signee, posted six points in the frame for the Red Knights. She finished with 13 points.

The Red Knights opened the fourth quarter with an 18-0 run to put the game out of reach and punch their ticket to Springfield, where they will look to win their fifth successive Class 6 state title and 10th out of the last 13 years.

“That was one of our hardest starts to a game,” Potts said. “Once one of us gets going, we all filter with that.”

