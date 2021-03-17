Incarnate Word Red Knights vs. Staley Falcons

What: Class 6 semifinal
When, where: 8 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center
Records: Incarnate Word 27-0; Staley 21-3
Previous semifinals: 19 (1993, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020); Staley none
Up next: Winner of Webster Groves-Kickapoo in the state championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday
Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view
On Incarnate Word: Makes state record 20th semifinal appearance and 12th in a row. …Has won 37 games in a row after defeating Rock Bridge 46-42 in the quarterfinal. …Rock Bridge was the last team to beat Incarnate Word when it took down the Red Knights 46-44 in the championship game of the Webster Groves Winter Challenge on February 8, 2020. …Has won four games this season by five points or less. …Sophomore Natalie Potts (6-foot-2) averages 21.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and has blocked a team-high 36 shots. …Junior Saniah Tyler averages 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game. …Junior Jaiden Bryant averages 9.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. …Four players have made 23 or more 3-pointers including Bryant, Tyler as well as sophomores Brooke Coffey (45-of-122) and Violet McNece (33-of-82).
On Staley: Makes first state semifinal in school history. …Has won six in a row after defeating Lee’s Summit West 58-43 in the quarterfinal. …Three losses this season came to St. Pius X (Kanas City), Class 4 semifinalist William Chrisman and St. Joseph's Central. …The Falcons beat St. Joseph’s Central in their district semifinal rematch 48-39. …Edged Park Hill 50-48 in the district championship game. It was the second game Staley won this season decided by one possession.