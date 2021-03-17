Incarnate Word Red Knights vs. Staley Falcons

On Incarnate Word: Makes state record 20th semifinal appearance and 12th in a row. …Has won 37 games in a row after defeating Rock Bridge 46-42 in the quarterfinal. …Rock Bridge was the last team to beat Incarnate Word when it took down the Red Knights 46-44 in the championship game of the Webster Groves Winter Challenge on February 8, 2020. …Has won four games this season by five points or less. …Sophomore Natalie Potts (6-foot-2) averages 21.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and has blocked a team-high 36 shots. …Junior Saniah Tyler averages 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game. …Junior Jaiden Bryant averages 9.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. …Four players have made 23 or more 3-pointers including Bryant, Tyler as well as sophomores Brooke Coffey (45-of-122) and Violet McNece (33-of-82).