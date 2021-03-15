Incarnate Word returns with a vengeance after disappointment last spring

BEL-NOR — Incarnate Word basketball coach Dan Rolfes took the phone call toward the end of practice.
He heard the message.
Without saying a word, Rolfes slowly turned towards his players. All 12 girls stared back with blank expressions.
They knew what was coming.
"By the look on his face, we could tell it wasn't good news," guard Saniah Tyler recalled.
In mid-March of last year, Rolfes had to tell his players their season was over. There would be no trip to the state tournament in a few days. A shot at a state record 11th championship was gone.
"One of the toughest things I've ever had to do," Rolfes said.
The COVID-19 pandemic, at its infancy March 16 of last year, forced cancellation of Missouri's Class 4 and 5 state basketball tournaments.
The news hit hard for all high school teams that were bound for Springfield.
But it was a crushing blow to the Red Knights, who were solid favorites to capture another state crown.
After winning 27 of 31 games, including a thrilling quarterfinal triumph against ladue, IWA was clicking on all cylinders. It was slated to play Carl Junction in a semifinal March 20, 2020.
The players still remember the exact moment Rolfes broke the news.
"There were tears," forward Olivia Hahn said. "A lot."
Added Tyler, "Everyone was crying and it wasn't stopping."
The Red Knights' dynasty was finally slowed — but not by another team.
"You're mad, but there's no one to be mad at," center Natalie Potts said. "We got together and just kind of hugged it out.”
The sad moment was particularly difficult for Rolfes, whose daughter Katie was a senior guard on the team.
As a coach, he was disappointed. As a father, he was heartbroken.
"She's been on my bench since she was 4 years old," Rolfes said. "She's known every player that's come through this program. It was devastating. As a parent, you want to see your child finish her career on the floor."
The players struggled to get over the disappointment. Each handled the grief in a different way.
“I couldn't sleep that night," forward Brooke Coffey said. "Tossed and turned and stared at the walls."
Those painful memories have played a big role in the team's success this season.
The Red Knights (27-0) will make their state-record 19th trip to the final four when they face Staley (21-3) in a Class 6 semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University.
Fueled by the disappointment of last spring, IWA has ripped through the campaign with fire and determination.
The Red Knights are winning by an average of 30 points per game — 23 of their 27 wins have come by 11 points or more.
Yes, these girls have a chip on their shoulders.
"We thought we were the best team last year and now we're trying to prove it by showing we're the best team this year," Tyler said.
The Red Knights have won state championships in six of the last seven seasons the event has been played. They have never gone more than three years without a title since winning championship No. 2 in 2006.
The tradition continues this season with a young team that is improving each time out.
"The hard work we've been putting in — we're sure it's going to pay off," Potts said.
IWA is coming off a close call in a 46-42 win over Rock Bridge in a quarterfinal game Saturday in Columbia. Prior to that, the Red Knights beat Francis Howell Central 81-34 in a sectional contest.
Potts, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, leads the way with 21.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Already an NCAA Division I prospect, she has 15 double doubles this season.
Tyler, who helps run the offense, is scoring at a 12.4 clip. Hahn came up big with 11 assists in the win over Howell Central. Coffey has scored at least 10 points in five of the last seven games. Jaiden Bryant tallied 19 points against Howell Central and is averaging 12.4.
"Our kids have been doing a great job executing," Rolfes said. "But every step gets tougher and tougher."
Webster Groves (21-5) and Kickapoo (28-2) will meet in the other state semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday. The winners face off for the state crown at 8 p.m. Saturday.
"We're not taking anything for granted," Tyler said. "But we're pretty happy with the way this year has gone so far."