Incarnate Word returns with a vengeance after disappointment last spring

Fueled by the disappointment of last spring, IWA has ripped through the campaign with fire and determination.

The Red Knights are winning by an average of 30 points per game — 23 of their 27 wins have come by 11 points or more.

Yes, these girls have a chip on their shoulders.

"We thought we were the best team last year and now we're trying to prove it by showing we're the best team this year," Tyler said.

The Red Knights have won state championships in six of the last seven seasons the event has been played. They have never gone more than three years without a title since winning championship No. 2 in 2006.

The tradition continues this season with a young team that is improving each time out.

"The hard work we've been putting in — we're sure it's going to pay off," Potts said.

IWA is coming off a close call in a 46-42 win over Rock Bridge in a quarterfinal game Saturday in Columbia. Prior to that, the Red Knights beat Francis Howell Central 81-34 in a sectional contest.

Potts, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, leads the way with 21.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Already an NCAA Division I prospect, she has 15 double doubles this season.