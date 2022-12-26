Incarnate Word rolls to 75th successive win thanks to strong defensive effort

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kaylynn Janes looked at the scoreboard and did a double take.

The Incarnate Word Academy junior winger could not believe what she saw Monday during a game against Cardinal Ritter.

"I thought, 'Wow, we're really up by that much,' " Janes said.

Yes, the Red Knights were up by that much.

Incarnate Word rolled out to an early lead and cruised to a 69-22 win in the quarterfinal round of the Visitation Christmas Tournament in Town and Country.

The Red Knights (7-0) picked up their 75th successive win and will face Pattonville (5-0) in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

IWA is looking to win the Visitation Tournament championship for the fifth year in a row and the 13th time in the last 15 seasons.

The Bel-Nor based school zipped out to a 19-7 lead after the first nine minutes and never looked back.

Senior Brooke Coffey, who is bound for Illinois State University, scored a game-high 18 points in just over 20 minutes of playing time. Senior Natalie Potts, heading to the University of Nebraska, added 13 points.

Janes added a trio of first-half baskets to help her team out to a 42-15 getaway.

And she did so at both ends of the court.

"Sometimes we are so focused on playing good defense that we don't realize what the score really is," said Janes, who finished with nine points. "Then we look up and see what we're doing.

"It feels good."

The Red Knights' last loss was a 46-44 setback to Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020. Of the 75 successive wins, 67 have come by 10 points or more.

IWA was rock solid Monday, much to the delight of veteran coach Dan Rolfes.

"The day after Christmas is always tough," Rolfes said. "You're always worried that you're going to come out sluggish."

Rolfes had no reason to worry.

Thanks to Coffey's early blitz, the Red Knights took control early and never let up.

The 6-footer scored 12 of her team's first 19 points. She finished the night 4-for-6 from 3-point range pumping her total to 14-of-25 from long range this season.

"All of our girls can step out and shoot it," Rolfes said. "But she's probably the one we rely on the most."

Coffey triggered a 13-3 run over the first two minutes of the second period with a long-range bomb from the baseline. Potts added a hook from the lane and Peyton Hill converted on a steal and layup to push the led to 23-8. Janes added a 3-pointer from the left baseline and Peyton Olufson complete the salvo with a triple.

IWA bolted out to a 7-2 lead behind a stick-back from Coffey and two fouls shots by Naveah Caffey.

Cardinal Ritter (2-4) battled back to within 9-7 on back-to -back baskets by Hannah Wallace and Ai'Naya Williams.

But IWA went on 35-8 run over the final 9:17 of the half.

"The (fast) pace took us out of our element," Cardinal Ritter coach Raven Ward said. "It made it where we just weren't composed with the ball."

IWA simply continues to steamroll one opponent after another. Its closest game this season was a 59-46 win over Whitney Young, a Chicagoland toughie.

"We don't count," Potts said. "We just go out and play as hard as we can."

Visitation Christmas Tournament, quarterfinal: Incarnate Word 69, Cardinal Ritter 22