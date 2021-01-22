Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Brooke Coffey watched with disgust Friday as her two foul shots clanged around the rim and fell out.
The Incarnate Word sophomore was beside herself.
"I was really mad," she said.
Coffey made up for those back-to-back bricks just four seconds later.
A teammate grabbed her second miss and tossed the ball back out to Coffey. She promptly swished a 3-pointer with no problem.
"Can't explain it," Coffey said. "Maybe (3-pointers) are easier for me."
Coffey's two misses, which came late in the first half, were about her only miscues on the night.
The 6-footer came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points as the Red Knights beat Westminster 75-46 in a powerhouse showdown at Westminster.
IWA (14-0), which stretched its winning streak over two seasons to 24 games, dominated the Wildcats (14-3) throughout much of the game.
The contest was a rematch of the Visitation Tournament final on December 28. The Red Knights had their hands full that night, winning a 58-54 thriller.
The Westminster players were geared up for the second meeting in 25 days, looking to even the score.
But IWA recorded one of its finest efforts of the season to turn the highly anticipated contest into a blowout. A running clock was used throughout the fourth quarter.
"Our defense took care of itself and created opportunities for our offense," IWA coach Dan Rolfes. "That's what Incarnate Word basketball is all about."
Coffey's effort helped her team gain control early. She drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the closing 2 minutes and 19 seconds of the first period. Her misadventures at the foul line came in the middle of a 19-8 outburst.
The Red Knights led 44-31 at the break and used a 19-3 run at the beginning of the third quarter to put away the game.
Junior guard Saniah Tyler led the winning attack with 23 points — 17 in the first half. Sophomore forward Natalie Potts chipped in with 10 points. Olivia Hahn, Jaiden Bryant and Morgan Ramthun also hit big shots.
But this night belonged to Coffey, a part-time starter who came into the game averaging 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.
"Coach told me that my role is a shooter, but when my shots aren't falling I need to find what else I can do," said Coffey, who added six rebounds.
Coffey entered the game midway through the first quarter and made an immediate impact at both ends. Her first of three triples pushed the lead to 16-9.
"She works hard in practice and it showed in tonight's game," Tyler said of Coffey. "We appreciate that from her."
Tyler triggered an 11-0 outburst early in the second quarter that put the Red Knights up 31-20. She scored on a driving layup and followed with a long-range bomb for a 27-20 cushion. Hahn converted from in close off a steal by Potts, who then closed the run with a short jumper.
Westminster then climbed to within 39-31 on a 3-pointer by sharpshooter Brooke Highmark.
But Coffey closed out the half with a layup off a steal from Tyler.
"This might have been our best game of the year," Tyler said. "We were all on the same page."
IWA has won three successive Class 4 championships and four out of the last five. The Red Knights have been bumped up to Class 6 this season but still appear in good shape to make another state title run.
Despite the loss, Westminster is off to its best start since the 2011-2012 team won 15 of its first 17 on the way to a 26-5 mark and a fourth-place finish at state.
Highmark, who entered the night averaging 19.4 points per game, finished with 14. But six of those points came in the final quarter.
"They were ready for us," Highmark said. "They knew a lot of our plays from the first time we played them. In the second half, they came out running and kind of wore us out."
The Wildcats have lost two out of three after a 13-1 start to the campaign.
"(IWA) came ready to play," Westminster coach Kat Martin said. "We gave them all we had. We just ran out of steam."