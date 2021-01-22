Incarnate Word runs winning streak to 24 with one-sided victory over Westminster

"She works hard in practice and it showed in tonight's game," Tyler said of Coffey. "We appreciate that from her."

Tyler triggered an 11-0 outburst early in the second quarter that put the Red Knights up 31-20. She scored on a driving layup and followed with a long-range bomb for a 27-20 cushion. Hahn converted from in close off a steal by Potts, who then closed the run with a short jumper.

Westminster then climbed to within 39-31 on a 3-pointer by sharpshooter Brooke Highmark.

But Coffey closed out the half with a layup off a steal from Tyler.

"This might have been our best game of the year," Tyler said. "We were all on the same page."

IWA has won three successive Class 4 championships and four out of the last five. The Red Knights have been bumped up to Class 6 this season but still appear in good shape to make another state title run.

Despite the loss, Westminster is off to its best start since the 2011-2012 team won 15 of its first 17 on the way to a 26-5 mark and a fourth-place finish at state.

Highmark, who entered the night averaging 19.4 points per game, finished with 14. But six of those points came in the final quarter.