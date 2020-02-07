Incarnate Word's mastery of Parkway Central continues as Potts heats up

WEBSTER GROVES — Natalie Potts believes in the rewards of putting in a hard day's work.

That hard work paid off Friday as a big effort from Potts on the defensive end of the floor and some well-placed offensive work paid dividends in Incarnate Word's 62-45 win over Parkway Central in the semifinal round of the 12th annual Webster Winter Challenge.

In a tight game in the third quarter, Potts was a one-girl scoring machine as she pumped in five points in 19 seconds to break a tie. Her 3-pointer was the big blow.

Incarnate Word would never trail again.

“I don't really shoot threes a lot, but I was just that open,” Potts said. “I have been spending a lot of time practicing on my threes. It felt good to be able to hype my team up.”

The Red Knights, who have won all eight meetings with Parkway Central, will be looking for their third successive Webster Winter title and eighth overall when they face Rock Bridge at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Incarnate, once again, played without is top two scorers. Junior Ellie Vazzana is out for the season with a knee injury while senior Kate Rolfes continues her recovery from a concussion.