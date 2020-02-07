Incarnate Word's mastery of Parkway Central continues as Potts heats up

WEBSTER GROVES — Natalie Potts believes in the rewards of putting in a hard day's work.
That hard work paid off Friday as a big effort from Potts on the defensive end of the floor and some well-placed offensive work paid dividends in Incarnate Word's 62-45 win over Parkway Central in the semifinal round of the 12th annual Webster Winter Challenge.
In a tight game in the third quarter, Potts was a one-girl scoring machine as she pumped in five points in 19 seconds to break a tie. Her 3-pointer was the big blow.
Incarnate Word would never trail again.
“I don't really shoot threes a lot, but I was just that open,” Potts said. “I have been spending a lot of time practicing on my threes. It felt good to be able to hype my team up.”
The Red Knights, who have won all eight meetings with Parkway Central, will be looking for their third successive Webster Winter title and eighth overall when they face Rock Bridge at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Incarnate, once again, played without is top two scorers. Junior Ellie Vazzana is out for the season with a knee injury while senior Kate Rolfes continues her recovery from a concussion.
Potts' run kicked off eight straight points for Incarnate Word (18-3, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings). Sophomore guard Jaiden Bryant also added a 3-pointer to end the barrage.
Incarnate Word coach Dan Rolfes said Potts, who had 11 points, played a key role in the victory.
“She's been unbelievable, especially as a freshman,” Rolfes said. “You can see when she's out we're not the same team, especially with the size that Central has.”
Central (10-8) did plenty of damage with its size, especially in the first half.
Behind 12 points each from senior post players Claudia Cooke and Jayla Kelly, the Colts trailed just 34-32 at the break. Central coach Brian Guilfoyle loved the effort, but said his team simply ran out of gas down the stretch.
“It really got to us because we don't have very much depth,” Guilfoyle said. “We played our starters a whole lot in the first three quarters but, at the same time, Incarnate kept with its press.”
Rolfes said he was proud of the way the team's defensive pressure wore upon Central.
Kelly and Cooke led Central with 16 points apiece while senior guard Brooke Hilton added 11.
Red Knights sophomore guard Jaiden Bryant led the way with 20 points.
As far as facing Rock Bridge goes, Rolfes said he expects nothing but a battle. Incarnate owns Webster Winter Challenge titles over Rock Bridge in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
The Bruins lone title at the event came in 2012 when the team beat St. Joseph's in a tournament in which Incarnate did not compete.
“They are always so well coached,” Rolfes said. “They've got size and they're a well-balanced team. I've only seen them a little bit but we always know they will be a tough opponent.”
Incarnate Word has won the tournament a record seven times.