Incarnate Word turns to defense to roll past Hazelwood Central

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Having won two of the last three and 12 of the most recent 15 Visitation Christmas Tournaments, an expectation has been set for the Incarnate Word girls basketball team come December.
Even with a younger squad, the bar has been set and the Red Knights know it. sophomore guard Saniah Tyler said that the expectation for success at Visitation has been well spelled out.
Sophomore Saniah Tyler took the reigns for Incarnate this time in a 63-43 quarterfinal win over Hazelwood Central on Thursday at the 45th annual edition of the event.
“It's an honor to lead my team in scoring and also on defense, it just gets us going,” Tyler said. “We knew we just had to keep strong on the inside and get back on defense. We work hard to talk the younger girls through it and this was great.”
Incarnate advanced to face Parkway North in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tyler, who scored 22 points to lead IWA, was shutout in the opening eight minutes before going off over the final three quarters.
Incarnate (8-1, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) turned to its defense to blow the game open after facing a 9-8 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
Incarnate used 17-7 spurt for a 25-16 advantage at halftime. That run included a 13-0 stretch for the Red Knights from the last second of the first half and into the third quarter.
Incarnate sophomore guard/forward Jaiden Bryant scored a basket to end the first half and added one early in the third quarter to complete the 13 straight points after Central (5-4) led 16-13.
“We know we have to just keep working and then move onto the next play and that defense is a big part of everything we do,” Bryant said. “On offense, we work hard to work the ball and find the right shot. I was fortunate enough to be the one to get a couple of those during that run, but we have so many who can get it done.”
Incarnate coach Dan Rolfes his team's response to Parkway Central's gritty opening half.
“When you're going to play four games in a tournament and three in a row, you have to be able to make adjustments,” Rolfes said. “You're going to play a bunch of differing style of teams and, for us, that's great. A team trying to make a run in postseason needs to come across a variety of differing styles. That's going to help prepare us for the postseason. The thing we always work on is playing our style of defense. When we don't have the best offensive night, we always have to work hard on defense to keep the other team form going on runs. You've got to guard, it's that simple.”
Incarnate senior guard Kate Rolfes and sophomore forward Morgan Ramthun each added 10 points.
Senior guard Sydney Dukes led Central with 18 points.
The Red Knights will turn their attention to Parkway North (5-1, No. 7 large school).
“They can play a different style when they're playing five out — all guards,” Rolfes said. “It's going to be a test for us, that's for sure. We will see them multiple times this year. It's like 'what can we come up with on a short scout?' We know (North coach) Brett (Katz) does a great job over there. We know we've got to defend some threes and get out to the shooters.”