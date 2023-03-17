SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Brooke Coffey is used to the 1 a.m. e-mail messages.

So is Natalie Potts.

The Incarnate Word Academy seniors regularly receive videos of upcoming opponents from coach Dan Rolfes at the most inopportune times.

"Whenever we call out their plays or know where they're doing, they're really shook," Coffey said of the opposition. "The coach looks at their bench and says, 'How do they know our plays?' "

The Red Knights used that top-notch preparation to knock off Raytown 67-29 in a Class 6 girls basketball state semifinal Friday night at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.

IWA (31-0) won its 99th successive game and will be searching for its sixth successive title when it faces Rock Bridge (24-7) in the championship game at 4 p.m. Saturady.

Rolfes was at his best in preparing for Raytown (24-3), which had won 17 of its previous 18 games.

"We're always ready," said Potts, who had 16 points and six rebounds on Friday. "I'm sure we'll get something later tonight."

Rolfes learned the importance of preparation while serving as an assistant coach for five years at St. Louis University. His teams are always a step ahead of the curve.

"We do the same thing every game whether we're playing for a state championship or it's a JV tournament," Rolfes said. "We're going to prepare the same way for every single game."

Raytown averages 51 points per game, but was held to a season-low 29 points — 10 below its previous lowest total.

The Jays shot a season-low 19.4 percent from the field, missing 29 of 36 shots.

IWA's defensive scheme seemed to flummox Raytown coach Elyseia Dunn, a former player at Mississippi State University.

"They scouted us real well," Dunn said. "There was stuff we were trying to do and they did a good job keeping us from executing it."

Sophomore point guard Nevaeh Caffey led a balanced attack with 18 points. A pass-first player, the 5-foot-9 Caffey hit on seven of eight shots from the floor. Junior Kaylynn Janes added 12 points. Sophomore Peyton Hill chipped in with six points and five rebounds.

Rolfes rested his regulars, with Caffey (23 minutes) leading the way. Eight non-starters logged a total of 69 minutes.

"The couple things we were working on (stopping) was their athleticism and them getting to the rim and getting to the glass," Rolfes said. "I think we kind of played Incarnate basketball."

The Red Knights, who have won the state title eight times the last nine years the event has been played, scored 15 successive points to break an 7-all tie. Hill began the streak with a layup off a nifty pass from Potts, who is bound for the University of Nebraska. Janes and Zoe Best chipped in with short jumpers before Caffey scored on a layup for a 16-7 cushion.

Potts, Hill and Caffey closed the streak with baskets over the final 83 seconds of the first period.

Freshman Peyton Olufson canned a 3-pointer and Potts added an 8-footer to push the lead to 33-13.

The Red Knights led 43-17 at the break and pumped the advantage to 40 points in the third period. The entire final stanza was played with a running clock.

Of IWA's 99 successive wins, 91 have come by 10 points or more.

The Red Knights are looking forward to the showdown with Rock Bridge, which was the last team to beat them handing the Bel-Nor school a 46-44 setback on Feb. 8, 2020 in the Webster Winter Classic.

"That's in the past," Potts said.

It's a good bet Rolfes will have his team well-prepared. Potts and Coffey are expecting to receive another late night/early morning video.

"We're going to have to hit shots and defend and try and speed them up a little bit," Rolfes said.

Class 6 state semifinal: Rock Bridge 50, Eureka 33