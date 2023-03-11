Incarnate Word's Abbie Sextro (35), Kaylynn Janes (34) and Brooke Coffey (30) celebrate after winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Natalie Potts (32) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word celebrates winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Natalie Potts (32) is introduced before a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Natalie Potts (32) grabs the tip-off during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) looks for a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Ava Meyers (21) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Peyton Hill (23) reaches for the ball held by Troy's Ava Meyers (21) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Mya Robinson (22) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Teryn Brown (4) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Lilly Robinson (23) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) looks for a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Mya Robinson (22) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Brynna Getz (10) puts up a shot defended by Incarnate Word's Naveah Caffey (2) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) drives the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) looks to move the ball defended by Incarnate Word's Zoe Best (3) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Mya Robinson (22) puts up a shot defended by Incarnate Word's Zoe Best (3) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Ava Meyers (21) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) reacts to a shot blocked by Incarnate Word during a Class 6 state quarterfinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Mya Robinson (22) puts up a shot defended by Incarnate Word's Kaylynn Janes (34) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Troy's Mya Robinson (22) puts up a free throw during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Natalie Potts (32) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Natalie Potts (32) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Zoe Best (3) drives the ball around Troy's Autumn Trower (2) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Zoe Best (3) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Zoe Best (3) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Naveah Caffey (2) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Savannah Stricker (33) passes during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Peyton Olufson (10) looks to move the ball defended by Troy's Ava Meyers (21) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Savannah Stricker (33) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Addi Owen (31) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Addi Owen (31) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Addi Owen (31) looks to move the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Savannah Stricker (33) looks for a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Savannah Stricker (33) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Amya Porchia (22) drives the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Amya Porchia (22) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Gemma Oldani (4) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word celebrates defeating Troy for a Class 6 state quarterfinal victory, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word celebrates defeating Troy for a Class 6 state quarterfinal victory, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Peyton Olufson (10) and Savannah Stricker (33) hug after winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word celebrates defeating Troy for a Class 6 state quarterfinal victory, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Abbie Sextro (35) spins Addi Owen (31) after winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Abbie Sextro (35) spins Addi Owen (31) after winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Abbie Sextro (35), Kaylynn Janes (34) and Brooke Coffey (30) celebrate after winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Abbie Sextro (35), Kaylynn Janes (34) and Brooke Coffey (30) celebrate after winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Abbie Sextro (35) celebrates after winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word's Abbie Sextro (35) celebrates with the student section after winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Michael Gulledge
Incarnate Word celebrates winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
So says Incarnate Word senior forward Brooke Coffey.
Coffey led her Red Knights teammates on a full-out sprint to celebrate with the school's student section just seconds after an emphatic 68-26 win over Troy on Saturday in a Class 6 quarterfinal game at Lindenwood University.
"We're used to it, but it's still so much fun," said Coffey, who pumped in 13 points.
Explained senior forward Natalie Potts, "All year we work for this. We're allowed to have fun with it."
The Red Knights (30-0) led from start to finish in winning their 98th successive game, the longest current win streak in the country. Their last loss was a 46-44 setback to Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020 — 1,128 days ago.
The triumph resulted in another trip to the final four for the Bel-Nor-based school. The last time this tradition-rich program did not reach the state tournament was in 2009.
IWA, in search of its sixth successive state championship, will face Raytown (24-2) in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. on Friday at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.
Eureka (23-7) meets Rock Bridge (23-7) in the other semifinal at 6 p.m.
The winners face off for the state crown on Saturday at 4 p.m.
The Red Knights raced out to a 17-0 lead after just 6 minutes and 28 seconds on Saturday and never looked back.
"Our kids put a heck of a lot of time into this," IWA coach Dan Rolfes said. "You never want to take anything for granted. We've got to come to play every night."
The Red Knights controlled play on the way to leads of 21-1, 34-7 and 45-9 in the opening half. Rolfes substituted freely and gave all five regulars a well-deserved breather just over six minutes into the game.
"Our (starters) are playing hard and they are tired," Rolfes said. "I've got to get these other girls some legitimate time in case we need them when they might be counted on down the stretch."
Sophomore guard Nevaeh Caffey ran the offense perfectly. Freshman Amya Porchia canned a pair of 3-pointers and Addi Owen also chipped in off the bench.
Potts led the charge with 14 points and seven rebounds. Junior Abbie Sextro came off the bench to add eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The 6-foot-2-inch Nebraska University-bound Potts triggered the early charge with eight points including a four-point outburst that closed out the 17-point run. Coffey added a pair of baskets and Peyton Hill chipped in with an old fashioned 3-point play to keep the blitz alive.
The Red Knights pumped the advantage to 21-1 on jumper by Sextro.
Troy answered with its only field goal of the first half - a 3-pointer from Ava Meyers just 51 seconds into the second period.
IWA has won eight state championships over the last nine years that the event has been held. Its 12 overall state titles are the most of any girls team in the state.
And No. 13 could be just around the corner.
Coffey feels this year's team is even more talented than last year's group.
"I think (we're) deeper and better chemistry-wise," said Coffey, who is bound for Illinois State University. "We've kind of bonded this year more."
It was easy to see that camaraderie on the court.
IWA used its clamp-down defense to take command from the opening tip. Troy (20-10) did not score over the first 6:33 and managed just two field goals until 6:47 remained in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans never tallied back-to-back points until early in the final stanza.
"Once we got the nerves out, we played hard," Troy junior forward Teryn Brown said. "They were just so good."
The Red Knights are clicking on all cylinders as they head down I-44 to Springfield.
"It feels good, I'm glad we're going back," Potts said. "Hope to have a perfect finish."
Two more wins would give IWA another state title and increase the longest winning streak in the country to 100 games.
"That's what we're planning on doing," Coffey said.
Missouri Class 6 state quarterfinal: Incarnate Word 68, Troy Buchanan 26
EUREKA, Mo. — For three-plus quarters Tuesday, the Class 6 District 2 girls basketball championship game at Eureka High was up for grabs.
1 of 50
Incarnate Word's Abbie Sextro (35), Kaylynn Janes (34) and Brooke Coffey (30) celebrate after winning a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Natalie Potts (32) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Natalie Potts (32) is introduced before a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Natalie Potts (32) grabs the tip-off during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) looks for a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Ava Meyers (21) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Peyton Hill (23) reaches for the ball held by Troy's Ava Meyers (21) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Mya Robinson (22) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Teryn Brown (4) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Lilly Robinson (23) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) looks for a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Mya Robinson (22) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Brynna Getz (10) puts up a shot defended by Incarnate Word's Naveah Caffey (2) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) drives the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) looks to move the ball defended by Incarnate Word's Zoe Best (3) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Mya Robinson (22) puts up a shot defended by Incarnate Word's Zoe Best (3) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Ava Meyers (21) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Alyssa Schulte (14) reacts to a shot blocked by Incarnate Word during a Class 6 state quarterfinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Mya Robinson (22) puts up a shot defended by Incarnate Word's Kaylynn Janes (34) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Troy's Mya Robinson (22) puts up a free throw during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Incarnate Word, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Natalie Potts (32) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Natalie Potts (32) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Zoe Best (3) drives the ball around Troy's Autumn Trower (2) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Zoe Best (3) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Zoe Best (3) puts up a shot during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Naveah Caffey (2) moves the ball during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Savannah Stricker (33) passes during a Class 6 state quarterfinal against Troy, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Incarnate Word's Peyton Olufson (10) looks to move the ball defended by Troy's Ava Meyers (21) during a Class 6 state quarterfinal game, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com