Brooke Coffey could not stop laughing.

The Incarnate Word senior got a kick out of seeing her older brother, Austin Coffey, on the Red Knights' girls basketball team's trip to Hawaii in December.

Austin, a former football standout at St. Charles West, came back from a day at the beach looking like a boiled lobster.

"He forgot to put sunscreen on," Brooke recalled. "He always gets sunburned easily and it gave us all a laugh."

Those seminal sibling moments came to an end in late January when Austin took his own life at the age of 25.

The tragedy rocked the Coffey family and the Red Knights program to its core.

Brooke and Austin always had a special bond. Austin, the oldest of four Coffey children, looked out for his little sister since the day she was born.

"They were tight," said Kim Coffey, mother of the children. "He'd say all the time that, 'Brooke is like me. She's my twin.' "

It was Austin's grit and toughness that has helped Brooke forge on through the immeasurable sorrow.

The 6-footer, who averages 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for Incarnate Word, did what comes naturally. She returned to basketball court Tuesday, less than three days after Austin's passing.

And she did so with a purpose.

Brooke turned in one of the finest performances of her three-plus years at the Bel-Nor school by pumping in a career-high 29 points in helping the Red Knights to a 74-24 win over Gateway Legacy Christian in the opening round of the Webster Winter Challenge.

Incarnate Word, the five-time defending state champion, went on to claim the tournament title Saturday with a 72-61 win over Vashon. It was the Red Knights' 88th successive victory.

Coffey said she never considered sitting out.

"He would have wanted me to play," Brooke said. "I knew it was going to be tough, but I wanted to do it for him. He was so strong growing up."

Brooke scored the first basket of the game and remained on the court throughout the blowout. She refused to take a breather in honoring her brother.

"He would play through sprained ankles, broken finger, stomach bugs, etc." Brooke said. "The day of the game my dad told me how strong I was and how it reminded him of Austin."

Red Knights coach Dan Rolfes was not surprised Coffey was determined to play.

"If for 32 minutes she can sort of get to normal, then that's what we'll do," Rolfes said. "She just needs to do what it is that helps her through the process."

Coffey's parents also enjoyed the brief return to normalcy.

"Sitting at home with all of us staring at each other and crying constantly was not good for anybody," Kim said. "I wasn't sure about going. But (Rolfes) thought I should go there for her. I wasn't sure I was ready to be around people. But it was good."

Coffey's season-high 29 points effort also matched Austin's birthday of August 29th.

"It was like he was there with her," Kim said.

Austin rushed for 766 yards and 10 touchdowns during his senior year at St. Charles West before graduating in 2016. He also recorded a team-high 90 tackles from his linebacker position. Austin had the reputation as a tough, hard-nosed player.

Brooke exhibits those same qualities.

"They were so much alike in a so many ways," Kim said.

Brooke has forged forward with the help of teammates, friends and even opponents.

Westminster, John Burroughs and St. Joseph's are among the many schools that sent condolences.

"My team helped me through it, they have been there every step of the way," Brooke said. "I can't thank them enough. They checked up on me daily and made sure me and family were OK. I will forever be thankful for the IWA community."

Red Knights senior Natalie Potts said the team is doing everything possible help to ease Brooke's pain.

"It hurts seeing a friend and teammate have to go through this," Potts said. "We're just trying to let her know that we are here for her when she needs us."

Coffey has signed to continue her career at Illinois State University next season.

But first, she is determined to help lead the Red Knights to their sixth successive state championship.

And she will try and do so with a heavy heart, which remains full of the memories of the fun she had with her big brother.

"We did a lot of stuff together so it's hard to talk about times when it was just me and Austin," Brooke said. "I admired my brother for his strength."

Now, every time Kim and Dan Coffey watch their daughter Brooke play, they also will be reminded of Austin and what he meant to the family.

"He definitely took a piece of us with him," Kim said.

NOTE: 988 is a nationwide three-digit number for mental health crisis and suicide prevention services