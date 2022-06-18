Incarnate Word's Potts gives verbal commitment to attend University of Nebraska

Natalie Potts decided to have a little fun.

The Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball standout ended a long recruiting process by giving a verbal commitment to attend the University of Nebraska earlier this week.

In a phone call to Cornhuskers coach Amy Williams, Potts chose to joke with her future bench boss.

"At first, I was acting like I was dropping her from my list," Potts said. "I told her, 'This isn't easy for me to do ... but I think I'd like to be a Cornhusker.' "

Williams simply let out a load scream into the phone.

Afterwards, Williams told Potts, "You made my heart drop a little bit."

Potts, a 6-foot-2 senior-to be at IWA, selected the Big Ten school over a host of offers from around the country. One of the top recruits in the nation, Potts received serious offers from 21 schools and visited about 20 campuses.

She whittled her choices down to four - Nebraska, Gonzaga, Belmont and Creighton before narrowing it to Nebraska and Gonzaga two weeks ago.

Potts used a business-like procedure in making the biggest decision of her life.

"She was very methodical in her approach to this," explained Sharon Potts, her mother. "She did her homework on all of her schools."

Natalie said Nebraska and Gonzaga were all but equal in her mind. Her desire to remain somewhat close to home was the determining factor. Gonzaga, located in Spokane, Washington, is about 2,000 miles from her O'Fallon residence. Lincoln, Nebraska, is a six-plus hour drive from her home.

"I love both coaching staffs and both universities as a whole," Potts said. "It came down to distance at the very end."

Potts unveiled her choice to family and friends Friday night. She invited a host of teammates over to her house and then handed a gift bag to her twin sister, Sarah, who opened it to find a red Nebraska shirt.

The 2021 Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year, Potts made three visits to Nebraska. She took in a sold out volleyball match and was impressed by the overwhelming crowd support.

"You could see just how much they love sports there," Potts said.

Potts had been overwhelmed at times by all of the attention. She received phone calls and text messages at all hours of the day over parts of the last three years.

So she decided to make her selection before July, when the club basketball season begins in earnest.

"It was just time to go get it done," Potts said. "I'm finally glad it's over with."

Potts helped the Red Knights win back-to-back state championships. She has amassed 1,140 points and 770 rebounds in three seasons. Potts averaged 20.7 and 19.3 points per game over the last two years. She hit 62 percent of her shots last winter.

The Red Knights are 85-4 with Potts in the lineup. They have won 68 successive games.

Nebraska compiled a 24-9 mark season. Ironically, the Cornhuskers lost to Gonzaga 78-65 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

