Incarnate Word's Vazzana sets sights on career at Air Force Academy

In 16 games last season, Vazzana averaged 14 points and 4.3 rebounds. Five months post surgery, she is back on the court.

“My recovery has gone as smoothly as I had hoped,” Vazzana said. “All the time that I have had at home as a result of COVID-19 has actually been a blessing as it has given me so much extra time to work on my strengthening and rehabilitation."

With her return to basketball secure, Vazzana made sure she locked down her future as well by joining the family business.

“We are both so proud of Ellie,” Tracy Vazzana said. “Through all the ups and downs, basketball and aviation alike, it is so exciting to see her desire to be a part of the next generation of the military and the aviation community.”

But before she steps foot in the cockpit, Vazzana is aiming to close out her high school career with perfect marks.

“My biggest goal is to bring home another state title,” Vazzana said. “As for my personal goals, I really want to improve my mid-range game and recognize when I should pull up for the jumper instead of going all the way in and finishing at the rim, as well as getting stops on the defensive end — which is something that I think can always be improved. I want to continue to improve upon reading the other team and taking what the defense is giving me as well. I pride myself on constantly working to raise my basketball IQ.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.