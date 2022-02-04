Injured Christeson enjoys emotional senior night for Civic Memorial

BETHALTO — It was a moment, or moments, Claire Christeson will never forget.

Christeson’s senior basketball season at Civic Memorial High in Bethalto was wiped out June 29 when she tore her right ACL in a summer league game.

But Christeson, a 6-foot center, salvaged a sliver of it Jan. 27 during the Eagles’ 56-47 senior night victory against Triad.

First, she was introduced as a starter. Call it fate, call it whatever, but the tipoff wound up in her hands as she stood near the free-throw line. A timeout was called immediately and Christeson walked to the bench with a smile on her face, replaced by junior Olivia Durbin.

“It’s kind of like it was meant to go to me,” Christeson said. “I wasn’t supposed to have the ball at all, but Emily Williams tipped it and it hit Aubree Wallace’s hand and came right to me. It just happened.”

That was only the beginning.

With five seconds left in the game, Christeson returned to the floor as the large crowd applauded. Triad coach Josh Hunt had one of his players intentionally foul Christeson, who sank the first free throw, then missed the second.

Christeson was in the scorebook. It was her senior season memory.

“Whenever I shot the shot and it went in and all the girls came up to me, it was like they always had my back. It was heart-warming for me,” Christeson said. “As soon as I made it, I started breaking down. It was the first time I had done anything the entire season.”

Christeson cried as she left the court, greeted by more hugs from her teammates and the support of fans.

Reflecting on the occasion, Christeson feels fortunate she even got the ball to the rim on her free-throw attempts.

“I was shaking,” Christeson said. “I was like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I was thinking about crying the entire time. It was just so emotional for me. I had to make at least one of the shots. When I made the first shot, it was a realization that I was coming back.”

Hunt said fouling Christeson “was the right move.”

“She deserved something like that,” Hunt said. “She’s a great player, and from all accounts, a great kid.”

Hunt couldn’t have had any idea how meaningful it would be for Christeson.

“It was for sure my favorite basketball moment I’ve ever had throughout my entire career,” Christeson said. “Going out there and playing, since I haven’t been able to play my entire senior year, was very special to me. It was 110 percent meaningful. There was nothing else I would have wanted more than to play.

“How it happened made it more meaningful to me, knowing that the Triad coach gave me this awesome opportunity. I have so much respect for Coach Hunt. This is a coach that puts other people before himself. It was awesome.”

Civic Memorial coach Mike Arbuthnot arranged the start for Christeson, but he said the free throw and the applause following it made it a “great night for her.”

“I’m so happy for her that she was able to be recognized,” he said. “She’s such a great kid and she’s got a great career ahead of her. That’s what’s important.”

Christeson already had received a scholarship offer from the University of Missouri-St. Louis when she suffered the injury. Christeson had not yet made a verbal commitment to the Tritons. She feared the offer wouldn’t be there following the ACL tear.

No chance. Tritons coach Katie Vaughn made that clear.

“They told me they still wanted me because they knew the kind of player I was,” said Christeson, who underwent surgery July 22. “They were like, ‘You’ll be back by next season. You’ll have all summer to train and get back to where you were.’ I verbally committed to them because they still wanted me.”

Christeson, who averaged 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 steals as a junior at Civic Memorial, signed Nov. 16 with UMSL. Next season, she will be reunited with one of her former Civic Memorial teammates, Tori Standefer, a freshman with the Tritons.

After going through the injury, surgery, rehab and everything in between, Christeson said playing competitive basketball again will be a dream. And it will all go back to that senior night, when Christeson finally felt good again.

“I always knew I was going to come back from this, go to UMSL and play,” Christeson said. “But that moment made it seem more like it’s truly what I want to do. I realized how much basketball has always meant to me.

“This injury has taught me so many things. But especially in that moment, it was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. It was super emotional, but I wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.