Inspired by her cousins, Patke enjoying breakout season for Borgia

“She’s really put the effort in and her maturity and ability to work hard have made all the difference,” Borgia coach Stacia Houlihan said. “She listens to her coaches, she listens to her parents and people that care about her who know how she can be a better athlete. You can see that growth in more than just her scoring this year.”

In addition to her scoring, Patke is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

She has helped the Knights win three in a row and four of their last five after a 1-4 start.

Patke had 14 points, four rebounds and four steals Monday in a 40-31 victory against Hermann, which ended Borgia's five-game losing streak in the series dating to 2010.

“As I’m getting older, I want to take on more responsibility both on and off the court,” Patke said. “Because of that, my scoring has gotten that boost. I want to be a leader and be that player that my teammates want to be around. All of these people are my friends and, to be a leader, I want them to not only know they can trust me, but that I trust them back.”

Patke’s athleticism isn’t strictly limited to the hardwood.