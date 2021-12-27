IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win

Explained senior guard Saniah Tyler, who added 20 points to the winning attack: "Games are what we live for."

Cardinal Ritter (6-3) gave IWA one of its stiffest tests during the long win streak, which began after a 46-44 loss to Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020.

"Close games, that's just what we're looking for," said IWA junior center Natalie Potts, who had 20 points.

Added Hahn: "We got challenged for the first time in a while – and we stuck with it."

IWA had won its first seven games by an average of 42 points per contest. That total includes a 2-0 forfeit win over Hazelwood Central during the opening round of the tournament.

"We haven't played a ton of games," Rolfes said. "Even though we have a lot of kids coming back, we're still jelling."

Potts and Tyler, who are averaging 15.8 and 11.5 points respectively, turned in their usual strong efforts.

But it was the play of Hahn in the second half that helped keep the Lions at bay.