IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win

TOWN AND COUNTRY – The Incarnate Word girls basketball team was getting restless.
The Red Knights were simply tired of facing each other in practice after just six on-court games during the first month of the season.
"We went almost two weeks just playing ourselves," said coach Dan Rolfes. "They were about to kill each other."
IWA used that aggression to fend off upset-minded Cardinal Ritter, 65-55, on Monday in the semifinal round of the 47th Visitation Christmas Tournament.
The Red Knights (8-0) won their 47th successive game and came within one victory of tying the school record for consecutive triumphs. They won 48 games in a row from Jan. 21, 2011 to Jan. 25, 2013.
IWA will face Whitfield (8-1) in the title contest of the 16-team affair at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The defending Class 6 state champions will be searching for the 15th Visitation title over the past 18 seasons.
The Red Knights had played just two times during a 16-day period prior to Monday's contest.
"We just love getting out and playing especially in this tournament," explained junior Olivia Hahn, who scored a career-high 17 points Monday – nine above her average.
Explained senior guard Saniah Tyler, who added 20 points to the winning attack: "Games are what we live for."
Cardinal Ritter (6-3) gave IWA one of its stiffest tests during the long win streak, which began after a 46-44 loss to Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020.
"Close games, that's just what we're looking for," said IWA junior center Natalie Potts, who had 20 points.
Added Hahn: "We got challenged for the first time in a while – and we stuck with it."
IWA had won its first seven games by an average of 42 points per contest. That total includes a 2-0 forfeit win over Hazelwood Central during the opening round of the tournament.
"We haven't played a ton of games," Rolfes said. "Even though we have a lot of kids coming back, we're still jelling."
Potts and Tyler, who are averaging 15.8 and 11.5 points respectively, turned in their usual strong efforts.
But it was the play of Hahn in the second half that helped keep the Lions at bay.
"Olivia is the type of kid that's hard to take off the floor whether she's hitting shots or not," Rolfes said. "She can defend, she can play multiple positions and she knows what the heck she's doing. It's a bonus when she hits shots."
Potts, who had six blocks and altered three others, was not surprised by Hahn's offensive explosion.
"She can do anything that she wants to out there," Potts said.
Ritter charged back from a 14-point deficit to climb to within 53-47 on a pair of foul shots by Ainaya Williams with 6 minutes, 26 seconds left in the fourth period.
But IWA senior Jaiden Bryant answered with a 3-pointer and Violet McNece hit a pair of foul shots to stretch the lead back to double digits.
The Lions made a final push behind sharp-shooting guard Chantrel Clayton, who finished with a game-high 30 points.
Clayton scored six points in a row to get her team to within 61-53 before Hahn silenced the comeback by sinking a pair of foul shots with 75 seconds remaining.
The Lions, whose two previous losses came against strong teams from outside the state, never backed down and traded punches with the 11-time state champs down the stretch.
"We told our kids we have nothing to lose, just go play basketball, " Ritter interim coach Will Holloway said. "This will show how really good we are - nor not. And we're happy with the results."
The Lions were without two players and coach Tony Condra.
"That's a good team," Potts said, "They just kept hitting their shots."
WHITFIELD 63, EUREKA 49 — The Warriors exploded in the second half to win their eighth successive game.
JaNyla Bush led the winning attack with 16 points. Sisters Brooklyn Rhodes and Britney Rhodes added 12 points each.
The contest was tied at 28-all at the break.
Britney Rhodes hit a trio of baskets to kick-start a 19-point outburst in the third period.
Bailey Boulay paced Eureka (8-2) with a game-high 20 points.