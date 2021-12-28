IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final

Tyler also added 18 points. She found Potts with picture-perfect passes on five separate occasions.

No beauty salons for Potts. She loves doing her own hair.

"Not really that difficult," Potts said. "I think it helps me do (well)."

Potts and her teammates put on a showtime type performance in racing out to a 20-0 lead after just 5 minutes, 41 seconds in a long-anticipated battle of defending state champs.

IWA won the Class 6 championship in March. Whitfield (8-2) took the Class 5 crown.

The Red Knights' quick outburst set a tone, according to Tyler.

"That's what we do, we get out on people early," explained Tyler, who will continue her career at the University of Kentucky.

This blitz was particularly impressive.

Whitfield coach Mike Slater warned his team that it needed to prepare for an early onslaught.

It didn't help.