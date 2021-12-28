IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final

TOWN AND COUNTRY – It is called the Iconic Bun.
And it carries plenty of power for Incarnate Word junior forward Natalie Potts.
Potts, with her distinctive hairstyle, helped the Red Knights out to a lightning-quick start on the way to an eye-popping 69-47 win over Whitfield on Tuesday in the power-packed championship game of the 47th Visitation Tournament.
IWA (9-0) recorded its 48th successive win, tying the school record set from Jan. 21, 2011 to Jan. 25, 2013.
The Red Knights won the tradition-rich 16-team affair for the 15th time in the last 18 seasons and the 16th time overall.
"It's always fun doing this," said the 6-foot-2-inch Potts, who had 18 points. "This is important to us."
So is the bun, which is easily recognizable as it sits atop the head of Potts. She explained it is essentially four ponytails tied together, although sometimes she adds a fifth one for big games like the title tilt.
Potts' hairdo actually is more than just a fashion statement.
"I can pick her out easier in a crowd," senior guard Saniah Tyler said. "Who could miss that?"
Tyler also added 18 points. She found Potts with picture-perfect passes on five separate occasions.
No beauty salons for Potts. She loves doing her own hair.
"Not really that difficult," Potts said. "I think it helps me do (well)."
Potts and her teammates put on a showtime type performance in racing out to a 20-0 lead after just 5 minutes, 41 seconds in a long-anticipated battle of defending state champs.
IWA won the Class 6 championship in March. Whitfield (8-2) took the Class 5 crown.
The Red Knights' quick outburst set a tone, according to Tyler.
"That's what we do, we get out on people early," explained Tyler, who will continue her career at the University of Kentucky.
This blitz was particularly impressive.
Whitfield coach Mike Slater warned his team that it needed to prepare for an early onslaught.
It didn't help.
"That was my primary message going into the game was that we didn't want to spot them any points," Slater said. "You can't do that against any team, certainly not against them. We have to get that figured out. If we want to be considered elite, we can't keep doing that."
IWA turned in a near-flawless performance over the first eight minutes.
"We did a great job defensively, got some steals, got some run-outs," Red Knights coach Dan Rolfes said. "We punched them in the mouth from the get-go with our defense."
Potts and the Iconic Bun gave a glimpse into the future with a steal and uncontested layup just 26 seconds into the game. Tyler followed with a driving layup and Potts hit a pair of foul shots that were set up by a steal from Brooke Coffey.
The multi-talented Potts followed with a short jumper off a nifty pass from Tyler for an 8-0 cushion. Slater then called the first of his two first-quarter time outs.
Tyler scored quickly out of the break and Olivia Hahn chipped in with a 3-point bomb for a 14-0 lead. Hahn, Jaiden Bryant and Violet McNece added baskets to close the blitz.
Kaylynn James capped off the strong start with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Whitfield, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped, answered with six successive points, four by JaNyla Bush, who led the way with 13 points.
But IWA kept the pressure on, pushing the lead to 39-20 by the break.
The Red Knights kept the advantage between 15 and 24 points throughout the second half.
Hahn added 12 points to the winning attack. James chipped in with eight points off the bench.
IWA continues to roll in search of its 12th state championship. Of the 48 wins during the streak, 41 have been of the double-digit variety.
The Red Knights last loss was a 46-44 setback to Rock Bridge on Feb. 8, 2020 - some 691 days ago.
"Yes, sometimes we even surprise ourselves," Potts said.