Jackson's fast start overwhelms Oakville in district championship game

Oakville didn't get shots to fall early Saturday and wound up in a hole from which it proved impossible to escape.

Jackson used a triangle-and-two defense on the way to a 48-35 victory against the Tigers in the championship game of the Class 6 District 1 girls basketball tournament at St. Louis University High.

“Offensively, the first quarter killed us,” said Tigers coach Laura Bishop, referring to a 17-6 deficit at the end of the period. “It was just a tough go-around. We couldn’t get our offense going. We did have some good looks, but that defense, which I knew they were going to do, threw us for a loop.”

Jackson (17-8) rotated junior Maci Wendel and sophomore Holland Guilliams on Oakville’s two leading scorers, junior Kylie Anderson and sophomore Addison Czuppon.

Anderson finished with 12 points, more than five under her average, while Czuppon was held scoreless. She was averaging 10.2 points.

“They face-guarded me all game,” Anderson said. “That was different than the rest of the season. (But) we fought. We played as hard as we could and did what we could. We’re all proud of each other. Making shots was the difference.”

Junior Katie Waller and senior Jordyn McClellan set the tone for Jackson in the first quarter. Waller scored six of her 14 points in the period, while McClellan nailed two 3-pointers on her way to a game-best 15 points.

“They’re all shooters,” Anderson said. “They all shoot the ball really well.”

Jackson advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6 state tournament. It will play St. Joseph’s (19-9) at 1 p.m. March 12 at Lindenwood University's Hyland Arena in St. Charles.

Oakville (12-11) trailed 22-11 at halftime, then fell behind 34-19 after three quarters as Jackson closed the period on an 8-2 run.

The Tigers cut a 19-point disadvantage to 41-28 on a basket by Anderson with 4 minutes 42 seconds remaining, but they could get no closer.

Bishop said nerves might have played a factor in the sluggish start.

“Absolutely,” she said. “And we came off a big win Tuesday when we played fabulous and beat Lindbergh. It was hard to bounce back from that, but I’m proud of them and I think they did a fantastic job. This is a great group of girls. They enjoy each other’s company, get along well and fight for each other. That’s really all you can ask for.”

