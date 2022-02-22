Jacksonville Routt answers Carlyle in second half to win 1A sectional semifinal

BUNKER HILL, Ill. — When Jacksonville Routt senior Addie Dodson gets vocal, look out.

"When Addie gets wild and wants to win bad, she'll let you know," Routt senior Cameron Hurt said. "She's a beast out there honestly. She can throw it up and make it."

Dodson threw up it enough to lead Routt with 15 points and the Rockets held off the scrappy Carlyle Indians to score a 55-37 victory Tuesday night in a Bunker Hill Sectional semifinal girls basketball game.

The Rockets (20-9) advanced to play Okawville in the sectional final, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Indians, who claimed their first regional title since 2008 last week, finished 26-8.

Carlyle started four freshmen and a sophomore. At times during the second half, there were five freshmen playing on the court for the Indians.

"They were the better team," Carlyle coach Janelle Kuhn said. "Our six keys to win, we didn't do one of them. When we tried to change the tempo and win the hustle battle, we didn't get it done. They didn't miss many shots. It was unreal at times. Give credit to them. We didn't come out and execute and play like we wanted to."

Still, the Indians remained in the game and closed the gap with the Rockets.

Carlyle cut the Routt advantage to 5 points at 31-26 with 5 minutes and 3 seconds left in the third quarter.

"We were taking it one possession at a time," Kuhn said. "There's no 5-point bucket, there's no 10-point bucket. You have get scores and keep playing hard."

Enter Dodson, a 5-foot-9 senior, to turn the tide around for Routt. She hit a jump shot and then added a 3-pointer as the Rockets went on a 9-2 run to take a 40-28 lead with 2:33 left in the quarter. Dodson hit three of four shots from long distance.

"I was screaming, 'Settle down and let's get this back together.' Someone needed to take charge," Dodson said. "Having that run gave us an extra boost to go on and finish out the game. That 3 felt good. I held the finish and it just felt good. I was screaming at whoever passed it to me to give it to me. I wanted it. I was feeling it. When you hit a 3 and the crowd is screaming, it's super fun."

Routt coach Valerie Creviston said she expects that from Dodson.

"Regardless of the game, she can have a quiet 15 or a loud 15," Creviston said. "I'd say tonight's was a loud 15."

It was a game where the experienced Rockets squad was able to stymie the young Indians. That was a big part of the game, Creviston said.

"I just thought our girls played really well all around," Creviston said. "Our senior leadership was really good. They're a young team and we have a little bit more experience. That kind of played in our favor. We did the little things you need to do to win a game."

Routt broke the Indians' press and recorded layups and short jumpers to take a 17-7 lead after the first quarter. The Rockets made 7 of 12 attempts from the floor while Carlyle made just two of 12 shots.

"We haven't played down or behind in like six or seven games," Kuhn said. "Again, give them credit. They had the experience. We had five freshman on the court there in the fourth quarter."

The Rockets led 21-9 with 5:21 left in the first half before the Indians got back in the game. Carlyle ran off three unanswered baskets to pull within 21-15.

Routt didn't wilt. The Rockets answered with a basket by Hurt and a 3-point field goal by Dodson to pad the lead to 11 at 26-15.

"We wanted to keep the pressure on them," Creviston said.

The Rockets were determined to win, Dodson said.

"We practiced last night and we didn't want that to be our last practice," Dodson said. "We came tonight ready to play and we wanted to play a game on Thursday. We had a lot of fans here tonight and it was super loud. They had loud fans too. It was intense. We just weren't ready for our season to be over."

A jumper with 5 seconds left in the half by freshman Sophia Hoffmann pulled the Indians within seven at 28-21.

Hoffmann led Carlyle with 15 points. Sophomore Emma Meyer and freshman Jacie Persing each added nine points for the Indians.

Carlyle compiled a 14-54 record over the previous three seasons but has turned things around with the youth movement. The Indians finished with their first winning season since the 2013-2014 team went 15-11.

It was a good learning experience, Kuhn said, This game will help her team down the road.

"I think this feeling in their stomachs right now will fuel them through the summer and motivate them to get better," Kuhn said. "At the end of the day, we were timid. I think we were a little intimidated by the situation. The crowd and the atmosphere we have 14- and 15-year-olds on the court, who isn't intimidated? I only have one starter (Meyer) who can drive a car. Tonight just wasn't our night. I'm so proud of this group. This won't be the last time you'll see Carlyle, I promise you that."