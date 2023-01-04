Jacoby turns up the offense to help Visitation knock off Fort Zumwalt East

LADUE — Avery Jacoby was not playing poorly.

The Visitation Academy senior simply wanted to add a little more offense to her game.

So the 5-foot-9 guard spent much of New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in the gymnasium working on some shooting drills.

"I think I have a pretty good shot," Jacoby said. "I just wanted to get better and more confident with it."

Mission accomplished.

Jacoby scored 12 points, including nine in the opening quarter, to help the Vivettes to a 62-43 win over Fort Zumwalt East on Wednesday in the semifinal round of John Burroughs Invitational in Ladue.

Visitation (9-3) will face John Burroughs (12-2), the defending Class 4 state champion, in the title game at 7 p.m. Friday. Burroughs beat Orchard Farm 67-20 in the other semifinal Wednesday.

The Vivettes are off to their best start since the 2003-2004 team won 12 of its first 13 games.

They used some eagle-eye 3-point shooting and a strong, aggressive defense to squeeze the life out of the Lions from the outset.

"Right off the bat we were pressing and trying to get as much going as we could," said senior Annie Restovich, who pumped in a game-high 22 points. "Our shots definitely were falling and we were able to get a pretty good run going."

Visitation scored the first 10 points of the contest and led 21-4 after just 5 minutes and 51 seconds.

Jacoby triggered the outburst by scoring nine of her team's first 24 points. She passed her season average of seven points a game after just seven minutes.

"She can go to the basket real hard," Visitation coach John Sheridan said. "But the best thing about her game is that she does so many of the little things for us. She'll guard the other team's best scorer, she'll get a rebound, she'll make an extra pass."

Restovich and Jacoby scored nine points each in helping the Vivettes out to a 26-10 lead after one quarter.

Visitation hit on 10 of its first 13 shots including nine 3-pointers in the opening half.

"The girls came ready to play," Sheridan said.

Jacoby was all over the place in the first half. She handed out a pair of assists and also helped clamp down on East freshman standout Bella Westbrook, who managed just four points in the opening half.

"I try to do as much as I can, no matter what it is, to make us successful," said Jacoby, who is heading to Babson College, an NCAA Division III school outside of Boston.

The Vivettes bombed their way to the easy win, thanks in part to 11 3-pointers.

"We just didn't come out ready, but they shot so well," East coach Kyle Brown said. "What can you do when they're just hitting 3s all over the place?"

Visitation racked up 45 points in the opening half, a total that would make most NCAA teams proud. Restovich capped off a near perfect 16 minutes with an NBA-distance 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 27-point cushion.

The Vivettes pushed the lead to 30 points in the final quarter before coasting home.

Restovich canned her first 3-pointer of the night just 27 seconds into the contest and followed with a steal and layup on the next possession. Her twin sister Kate added a long-range bomb before Jacoby scored her first basket on a 2-on-zero breakaway in which Annie Restovich unselfishly gave her the uncontested layup.

East (9-3), which is off to the best start in the 15-year history of the program, answered with baskets from Westbrook and Lexi Hagl.

Visitation responded by scoring the next 11 points. Senior Lucie Schwartz got the streak started with a triple. The Restovich sisters added back-to-back jumpers to pump the lead to 21-4.

"We share the ball a lot and that really worked tonight," Annie Restovich said.

The Vivettes knocked off Rosati-Kain 76-30 on Monday in the opening round of the weeklong, eight-team event. They carry plenty of momentum into the final against Burroughs.

"This will show us just what we're made of," Sheridan said.

John Burroughs Invitational, semifinal: Visitation 62, Fort Zumwalt East 43