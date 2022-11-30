Jansen powers St. Joseph's past host and into Marquette tournament championship

CLARKSON VALLEY — Kayla Jansen's size varies from one sport to another.

The St. Joseph's Academy junior is listed as a 6-foot-3-inch middle blocker in volleyball. On the basketball court, she's a 6-1 post player.

"I think it's just my coaches playing mind games on people," Jansen said.

Jansen doesn't need any help.

She's a terror in both sports.

Jansen flexed her basketball muscles Wednesday night with a stat-sheet stuffing performance to lead the Angels to a 71-43 win over Marquette in the semifinal round of the Marquette Tournament.

St. Joseph's (2-2) will face Owensville (4-0) in the title game of the eight-team affair at 7 p.m. Friday at Marquette High.

Jansen had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in helping her team run away and hide in the first half.

The Angels raced out to a 29-5 lead after nine minutes and never looked back.

Marquette (1-2) could get no closer than to within 14 points the rest of the way.

"We wanted to come out and figure out a way to make them try and take care of us," St. Joseph's coach Julie Matheny said. "Instead of us taking care of them."

Explained sophomore guard Emerson Shea, "If you start out strong, you don't have to worry about coming back. That was the plan."

It was executed to perfection.

Kylee Reiter added 12 points to the winning attack. Abby Sievers chipped in with 11.

But it was the play of Jansen, a 6-footer of some size, that turned the tide early in the contest.

Last season, Jansen was the second option among forwards for the Angels behind Kiley Duchardt. The duo helped the Frontenac school to a fourth-place finish in Class 6.

This time around, Jansen is going to have to shoulder an even bigger load.

St. Joseph's does not have a senior on its 15-player roster.

"Without seniors, the juniors really have to set up," said Jansen, who is averaging a double-double through the first four games of the season. "I think we're setting good examples for the team so far."

The Angels turned in a strong all-around performance in dismantling the hosts. They played solid defense from start to finish. They also hit their first 20 foul shots.

"Best game of the year so far," Shea said.

St. Joseph's raced out to an 8-0 lead after just 111 seconds. Zoe Stewart got the ball rolling with a coast-to-coast drive that resulted in an old fashioned 3-point play. Maddie Hannis followed with a basket and Sievers added a 3-pointer.

Jansen then chipped in with a conventional 3-point play to push the lead to 11-1.

Shea and Piper Mooney added baskets. The Angels closed the period on an 8-0 outburst to finish with a 26-5 lead.

"We tried to look inside-out," Jansen said. "When teams collapse on me, I kick it out to my teammates because I know they will make the shots. It's all about teamwork."

Jansen helped the volleyball team to a 17-10 record with a team-high 90 blocks.

She said she loves both sports equally and has spoken to college coaches in both endeavors.

"I'm not ready to make a decision just yet," Jansen said.

The Mustangs chopped a 24-point deficit to 14 on the outside shooting of guard Taryn Blevins, who finished with a team-high 14 points.

"It was just too big of a hole," Marquette coach Tim Bowdern said. "We've got a lot of young players and this is the first time we've had a tough matchup like tonight. We're learning, we'll get better."