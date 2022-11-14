Jany helps lead Columbia past Alton Marquette in season opener

Columbia's Karsen Jany (21) drives to the basket during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia senior Karsen Jany (21) takes a three-point shot during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Nia Ballinger (11) drives to the basket during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Karsen Jany (21) goes for a block against Alton Marquette's Allie Weiner (30) during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Taylor Etheridge (43) goes up for a layup during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Ava Landhans (25) drives to the basket during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Sam Schmuke (3) hangs in the air for a layup during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Sam Schmuke (3) drives to the basket during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Sam Schmuke (3) goes up for a layup during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Ava Langhans (25) drives past Alton Marquette's Nia Ballinger (11) during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Livvy Kratschmer (24) during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Sam Schmuke (3) drives to the basket during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia's Sam Schmuke (3) battles Alton Marquette's Hayley Rodgers (0) for the loose ball during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Alton Marquette's Peyton Patterson (2) goes up for a layup during a girls basketball game in the 12th Columbia Tip-Off Classic on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Columbia High School in Columbia, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Columbia took a big step in the right direction by winning its first game in the eight-team affair. It will face Waterloo (1-0) in a semifinal contest at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The championship game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
An ultra-talented second baseman on the softball diamond, Jany added six rebounds and three assists to a strong stat line.
Although she admits softball always has been her first love, Jany ranks basketball a close second.
"My last volleyball match was sad," she said. "Basketball will be even tougher."
Jany's all-around athleticism was on full display in the season opener for both schools. She scored eight of her team's first 24 points to stake the hosts to an 11-point lead. She then began the second half with a steal and layup.
"As a four-year starter in our program she knows what has to be done," Columbia coach Scott Germain said. "It's nice to have someone like that around."
Jany hit .460 with five homers and 29 RBI and was a third-team all state selection for the Eagles last spring.
"What she does is so impressive," Columbia sophomore point guard Sam Schmuke said. "She's just good at everything."
Schmuke did her share of damage Monday as well. She also scored 14 points, including eight in the opening half.
Sophomore Ava Langhans added seven points including a key 3-pointer in the opening half. Taylor Etheridge helped the Eagles to a decisive advantage on the boards.
"There was a four-minute stretch in the second period where we really pushed the ball and created some separation," said Germain, a 1991 Columbia High grad. "That's going to be our M.O. this year. We've got to be able to get out and run a bit because we've got some girls that can do that."
Columbia used an aggressive man-to-man defense to take control in the second period. It parlayed a 23-10 spurt into a 26-13 advantage. The Eagles held Alton Marquette to just one field goal over the final 10 minutes and 2 seconds of the first half.
"If you start off the game with high energy it will carry on to the rest of the game," Schmuke said. "That's what we were trying to do."
Jany triggered the first-half offensive outburst with a 3-pointer from the left baseline to put team in front to stay 8-5. Etheridge added a stick-back to close the quarter. Langhans chipped in with a 3-pointer in the final minute of the second period.
Alton Marquette chopped a 16-point deficit to 38-28 on a 3-pointer from Peyton Patterson late in the contest.
Freshman Allie Weiner led Marquette with eight points.
"We dug ourselves too deep a hole in the first half," Explorers coach Whitney Rogers said. "We're a lot smaller and we've got to rebound a little better. That's what really hurt us the most."
Columbia Tip-Off Classic: Columbia 40, Alton Marquette 30
Monday is opening day of the Illinois high school girls basketball season.
